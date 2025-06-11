Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of clergy:

Reverend Andrew Barnes, to Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, and Co-Chaplain at Marian High School, Mishawaka, effective June 17, 2025.

Reverend Noah Junge, CSC, to Co-Chaplain at St. Joseph High School, South Bend, while continuing as Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, South Bend, effective July 1, 2025.

Reverend Nicholas Monnin, to Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne, effective June 17 to August 24, 2025.

Reverend Francis Mwanje, to Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw, effective, June 17, 2025.

Reverend Bonaventure Nwosu, to Judge in the Diocesan Tribunal, with residence at St. Peter Church, Fort Wayne, effective June 17, 2025.

Deacon Assignment

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment, effective June 17, 2025:

Deacon James Summers, Jr., from Deacon, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, to Deacon, St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend.

