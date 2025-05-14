Priest Assignments

Priest Retirement

Reverend John Delaney, Pastor, St. Jude Parish, South Bend, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lakeville, has been granted retirement, effective June 16, 2025.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective June 1, 2025:

Reverend Joachim Oforchukwu, CSSp, from Chaplain, Memorial Hospital, South Bend, to Chaplain, St. Joseph Health System Mishawaka Medical Center, Mishawaka.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 17, 2025:

Reverend Francis Chukwuma, from Administrator, Most Precious Blood Parish, Fort Wayne, to Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and Rector and Pastor, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Quang Duc Dinh, SVD, from Administrator, St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne

Reverend Oscar Duarte, from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, to Parochial Vicar, St. Mary Parish, Huntington, and SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington.

Reverend Mark Gurtner, to Chaplain, Purdue University, Fort Wayne, while continuing as Vicar General of the diocese.

Reverend Patrick Hake, to residence at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, while continuing as Chaplain, University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne

Reverend Mark Hellinger, from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Jude Parish, South Bend, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lakeville.

Reverend David Langford, from Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw, to Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger.

Reverend Eustace Okorie, from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, and Chaplain, Parkview Hospital Fort Wayne, to Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, and St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement.

Reverend Augustine Onuoha, from Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, to Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Evaristo Olivera, from Parochial Vicar, St. Mary Parish, Huntington, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

Reverend Albert Owusu-Afriyie, from Parochial Vicar, St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, and St. Patrick-St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend, to Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, South Bend, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lakeville.

Reverend Jacob Runyon, from Rector and Pastor, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur.

Reverend David Ruppert, from Pastor, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, to Pastor, Most Precious Blood Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Anthony Steinacker to Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Huntington, while remaining as Pastor, SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington.

Reverend Thomas Zehr, from Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Huntington, to Pastor, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Waterloo.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment, effective June 17, 2025.

Deacon Melvin Tardy, Jr. to exercise pastoral care of St. Augustine Parish, South Bend, with Rev. Msgr. William Schooler to direct the pastoral care of St. Augustine Parish, South Bend, with the powers and faculties of a pastor.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective July 1, 2025:

Reverend David Smith, C.S.C., to Pastor, Christ the King Parish, South Bend.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective August 20, 2025:

Reverend Reginald Wolford, O.P., to Pastor, St. Patrick-St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend.

