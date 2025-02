Priest Assignments Francie Hogan Graphic Designer

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective March 1, 2025:

Reverend Jason Freiburger to Administrator, St. Patrick-St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend, while remaining Pastor, St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka.

Reverend Albert Owusu-Afriyie, to Parochial Vicar, St. Patrick-St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend, and St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka.

