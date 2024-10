The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests:

Reverend Jose Arroyo, to Parochial Vicar, St. Michael Parish, Plymouth, effective October 15, 2024.

Reverend Desmond Perera, to Parochial Vicar, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, effective October 1, 2024.

* * *