Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective October 1, 2024:

Reverend Theodore Ekwem, to Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne, while continuing as Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne and Co-Chaplain at Bishop Luers High School.

Reverend Desmond Perera, to Parochial Vicar, St. Michael Parish, Plymouth.

* * *