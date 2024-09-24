September 24, 2024 // Bishop
Priest Assignments
The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective October 1, 2024:
Reverend Theodore Ekwem, to Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne, while continuing as Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne and Co-Chaplain at Bishop Luers High School.
Reverend Desmond Perera, to Parochial Vicar, St. Michael Parish, Plymouth.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.