Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of clergy:

Reverend Samuel Anderson, to Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, Fort Wayne, effective June 13 to September 10, 2023.

Reverend Brian Florin, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, effective June 20, 2023.

Reverend Robert Krisch, to Parochial Vicar, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, and part-time Chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, effective June 20, 2023.

Reverend Zane Langenbrunner, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, effective June 13 to September 10, 2023.

Reverend David Langford, to Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw, effective June 20, 2023.

Reverend Jacob Schneider, to Parochial Vicar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, effective June 20, 2023.

Reverend Ryan Timossi, to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne, effective June 20, 2023.

* * *