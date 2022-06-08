Priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of clergy:

Deacon Frederick Everett from diaconal ministry at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend to diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Hungary, South Bend, effective July 14, 2022.

Reverend LeeAllen Fortin, to Parochial Vicar, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, effective June 28, 2022.

Reverend Mark Hellinger, to Parochial Vicar, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Angola, and St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange, effective June 28 to September 19, 2022.

Reverend Brian Isenbarger, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, effective June 28, 2022.

Reverend David W. Smith, CSC, to Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, South Bend, effective July 1, 2022.

* * *