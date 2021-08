The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointments:

Reverend Michael Ammer, to part-time Priest Chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, effective Aug. 2, 2021.

Reverend Mark Enemali, C.S.S.p., to Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn, effective August 17, 2021.

* * *