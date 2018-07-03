Priest appointments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointments:

Reverend Monsignor Pius Ilechukwu to Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, effective June 19, 2018.

Reverend Daniel Mould, F.S.S.P., to Parochial Vicar of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish, South Bend, effective July 1, 2018.

Reverend Matthias Alonyenu, C.S.Sp., to Priest Chaplain of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, Donaldson, effective August 1, 2018.

* * *