Priest and Deacon Assignments

Priest Assignment

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment:

Reverend Terry Fisher, to Administrator, St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol, effective February 18, 2026.

Deacon Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of deacons, effective February 17, 2026:

Deacon Maximo Ortega, from diaconal ministry at St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne, to part-time diaconal ministry at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester, while continuing ministry in the Diocesan Tribunal.

Deacon Paul Stoyell-Mullholland, to diaconal ministry at St. Thérèse, Little Flower Parish, South Bend.

