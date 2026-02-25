February 25, 2026 // Bishop
Priest and Deacon Assignments
Priest Assignment
The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment:
Reverend Terry Fisher, to Administrator, St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol, effective February 18, 2026.
Deacon Assignments
The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of deacons, effective February 17, 2026:
Deacon Maximo Ortega, from diaconal ministry at St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne, to part-time diaconal ministry at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester, while continuing ministry in the Diocesan Tribunal.
Deacon Paul Stoyell-Mullholland, to diaconal ministry at St. Thérèse, Little Flower Parish, South Bend.
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.