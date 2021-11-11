November 11, 2021 // Bishop
Presbyteral Council assignments
The Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of members of the Presbyteral Council, effective Jan. 1, 2022, for a three-year term.
Elected from the vicariates:
Reverend Terrence Coonan
Reverend Christopher Lapp
Reverend Jonathan Norton
Reverend Msgr. William Schooler
Reverend Thomas Shoemaker
Reverend David Violi
Appointed:
Reverend Francis Chukwuma
Reverend John Delaney
Reverend Royce Gregerson
Reverend Fernando Jimenez
Reverend Ryan Pietrocarlo, CSC
Reverend Thomas Zehr
Serving as ex-officio:
Very Rev. Mark A. Gurtner, J.C.D.
Very Rev. Jacob Runyon
Very Rev. Matthew Coonan
