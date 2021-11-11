Presbyteral Council assignments

The Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of members of the Presbyteral Council, effective Jan. 1, 2022, for a three-year term.

Elected from the vicariates:

Reverend Terrence Coonan

Reverend Christopher Lapp

Reverend Jonathan Norton

Reverend Msgr. William Schooler

Reverend Thomas Shoemaker

Reverend David Violi

Appointed:

Reverend Francis Chukwuma

Reverend John Delaney

Reverend Royce Gregerson

Reverend Fernando Jimenez

Reverend Ryan Pietrocarlo, CSC

Reverend Thomas Zehr

Serving as ex-officio:

Very Rev. Mark A. Gurtner, J.C.D.

Very Rev. Jacob Runyon

Very Rev. Matthew Coonan

* * *