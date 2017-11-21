Prayer for solidarity in suffering Catholic News Service

O God of all the nations,

the One God who is and was

and always will be,

in your providence

you willed that your Church

be united to the suffering of your Son.

Look with mercy on your servants

who are persecuted for their faith in you.

Grant them perseverance and courage

to be worthy imitators of Christ.

Bring your wisdom upon leaders of nations

to work for peace among all peoples.

May your Spirit open conversion

for those who contradict your will,

that we may live in harmony.

Give us the grace to be united

in truth and freedom,

and to always seek your will in our lives.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.

Prayer composed by

Archbishop William E. Lori, Baltimore

* * *