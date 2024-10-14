Prayer Conference Brings Catholics, Protestants Together as One Body of Christ Eric Peat

“The person of Jesus is the person we’re worshipping, and that’s where our unity comes. We’re not seeking unity, we’re seeking Jesus. And when we’re seeking Jesus, unity is a fruit.”

These words of Pastor Chris Norman of Grace Gathering Church helped galvanize both Protestants and Catholics who had converged on common ground. In collaboration with PrayerWorks and 24-7 Prayer USA, Love Fort Wayne hosted a two-day prayer conference on Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4, at Grace Gathering Church in New Haven. The conference featured livestreamed teaching inputs from 24-7 Prayer USA’s National Gathering in San Francisco, which took place on the same two days, as well as live worship with Shema Culture and prayer sessions led by local church leaders. Part of a citywide movement spearheaded by Love Fort Wayne, the event further advanced an ongoing effort to bring Protestants and Catholics together.

“My ultimate hope and prayer is that it generates understanding and love for one another,” Sister Maria Gemma Salyer, Vice President for Catholic Culture and Student Life at the University of Saint Francis, told Today’s Catholic. “We’ve already seen a lot of misunderstandings and barriers broken down through forming these relationships and actually listening to what others are meaning by their words. Creating and fostering a reality built on love is where community flows from.”

Each of the two days of the conference followed the same format. Three blocks combining livestream inputs, live worship, and prayer sessions were spaced throughout the day with breaks in between for meals and free time. Pastor Norman had convinced the coordinator of the national conference to let Fort Wayne be the first to host a remote broadcast of the event, thanks to the movement already happening in the city through the 24-7 Prayer Room, Unity Nights, and the four-part Common Table series, which brings Catholics and Protestants together for panel dialogue and table discussion.

“It’s been completely amazing, it’s been incredibly difficult, and we’ve had a lot of authentic discussions that are incredibly hard,” explained Pastor Norman to those gathered. “And yet, at the same time, while incredibly hard, [they’ve been] incredibly beautiful. We’re not trying to sweep things under the rug or pretend there aren’t any differences – we’re actually trying to acknowledge them and know there are strong convictions on multiple sides.”

After sharing a message from Bishop Kevin Rhoades highlighting the Catholic Church’s commitment to unity and supporting such initiatives in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Pastor Norman invited the other Common Table panel members to share their experiences.

Sister Maria Gemma spoke to the perseverance of the group, each of whom has been “willing to pay a cost for the unity we want to see.” Pastor Donovan Coley, Chief Servant Officer at Discipleship Stewardship Network International, then added flesh to these comments by illustrating what this cost looks like.

“We are not necessarily just laying down the sword, if you will,” said Pastor Coley. “But what has happened, though, is as we’ve gotten closer and closer to each other – and more so, closer and closer to Jesus – the attitude starts to change … I don’t have to surrender anything about who I am, I just need to submit myself to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, and then assume a posture of humility to my brothers and also my sisters. I just love them.”

Finally, Father Brian Isenbarger, Pastor of St. Joseph in Garrett, spoke of the emotions at play when we configure ourselves to the crucified one and let Him resurrect us.

“When we look at the crucified Lord on the cross, we see a man filled with both sorrow and joy at the same time, reconciling the world to Himself, and then reconciling us to the Father,” said Father Isenbarger. “That’s, I think, what we’re doing. We have joy because we are each other’s beloved. And at the same time, the work of reconciling ourselves to the Lord through Christ takes place only through the cross. And so, it is the reality of taking up the cross every time we’re together, every time we work through these things, and yet we know that the cross doesn’t end in shame, but it ends in victory.”

Before breaking off into table prayer and discussion, Pastor Coley and Sister Maria Gemma led those gathered in prayer.

“Lord, the stakes are so high, and so, Lord, we pray for the Protestant and Catholic movement, because Lord, you see one Church,” prayed Pastor Coley. “So, Lord, we pray that from this moment, we would see ourselves as the Church, the body of Jesus Christ. And Lord, we pray that each of us would take on the posture of humility and that we would serve Jesus, and that we would serve the Gospel, and serve the Church. Lord, make us one.”

“Give us your eyes of delight as you look out upon your people,” prayed Sister Maria Gemma. “Our vision is so often narrow and focused, but yours is broad – you see the whole picture, from the beginning of history to the end of time. You see it all, and it’s all in your providence. Lord, we entrust all of this to you … Holy Spirit, come like a mighty wind and blow down any blockade, any barricade that we ourselves have constructed. Come with your power and come with your gentleness. Come with your strength and boldness and humility and peace. You are the God of impossible things. We know that with you, nothing is impossible. We declare this in Jesus’ name, Amen.”

The Common Table series is set to resume on Wednesday, October 30, at the University of Saint Francis’ north campus gym. While the first two sessions have covered “A Posture of Humility and Teachability” and “Acknowledging Differences while Centering on Jesus,” this third session will focus on “Building Friendships and Worshiping Together.” The fourth and final session, which will be held next spring, will center on “Embracing a Shared Call to Repentance and Forgiveness.” The team is also hosting another Unity Night on Wednesday, November 6, at St. John the Baptist Church in Fort Wayne.

