Posada in Fort Wayne Marks Journey to Bethlehem
On the evening of Sunday, December 15, the Hispanic youth group FW Jovenes hosted the Second Annual Family Posada, which began with Mass and a Rosary at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Fort Wayne, included a stop at the home of Bishop Rhoades, and concluded with a fiesta at nearby St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church. Posadas are celebrated in Latin America to commemorate Mary and Joseph’s difficult journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a place for the Christ Child to be born.
During the posada in Fort Wayne on Sunday, December 15, Alicia Guzman and Johnny Hernandez dressed in costume as Mary and Joseph as they led the candlelight procession from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to Bishop Rhoades’ house.
Following Mary and Joseph in the procession, three men lead the group in song, singing Christmas songs in Spanish as they walked the streets of downtown Fort Wayne to the home of Bishop Rhoades.
Photos by Scott Warden
Bishop Rhoades opens the door of his home to greet Alicia Guzman, dressed as Mary, and the hundreds of people who joined the posada procession.
A young girl walks with her family during the posada procession.
Bishop Rhoades places his zucchetto on the head of Jose Solis as seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend laugh and celebrate during the posada at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Fort Wayne. The seminarians asked Solis to come to the stage as they were getting their picture taken with Bishop Rhoades, as they are encouraging Solis to discern a vocation to the priesthood. Bishop Rhoades said he had even higher expectations for Solis, and placed his bishop’s zucchetto on his head to thunderous applause.
Children look on as a young boy spins the pinata full of candy during the fiesta portion of the posada on Sunday, December 15, at St. Mary, Mother of God Parish.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.