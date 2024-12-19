Posada in Fort Wayne Marks Journey to Bethlehem Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

On the evening of Sunday, December 15, the Hispanic youth group FW Jovenes hosted the Second Annual Family Posada, which began with Mass and a Rosary at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Fort Wayne, included a stop at the home of Bishop Rhoades, and concluded with a fiesta at nearby St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church. Posadas are celebrated in Latin America to commemorate Mary and Joseph’s difficult journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a place for the Christ Child to be born.

