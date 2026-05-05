Pope’s May Prayer Intention: ‘That Everyone Might Have Food’ OSV NEWS

Pope Leo XIV has urged Catholics across the globe to join him this May in praying that everyone might have food.

On Thursday, April 30, he released the monthly “Pray with the Pope” video, which is prepared by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

In his prayer, the pope recognized with sorrow that millions of brothers and sisters continue to suffer from hunger.

Lamenting that so many goods are wasted at our tables, Pope Leo prayed that the Lord may “awaken in us a new awareness: that we learn to give thanks for every food, to consume simply, to share with joy and to care for the fruits of the earth as a gift from You, destined for all, not just a few.”

He prayed that Jesus would make us capable of “transforming the logic of selfish consumption into a culture of solidarity” through our communities by promoting concrete gestures, including awareness campaigns, food banks and a sober and responsible lifestyle.

“You who sent us Your beloved Son Jesus, broken bread for the life of the world,” Pope Leo prayed, “give us a new heart, hungry for justice and thirsty for fraternity.”

Pope Leo concluded by praying, “May no one be excluded from the common table, and may Your Spirit teach us to see bread not as an object of consumption but as a sign of communion and care. Amen.”

According to the World Food Programme’s 2026 Global Outlook, 318 million people will face a food crisis or even worse situations this year. The agency warns that the conflict in the Middle East could push an additional 45 million people into facing dire hunger before the middle of this year.

In a new release accompanying the video, Father Cristóbal Fones, international director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, said the intention is significant.

“This intention,” he said, “comes from the pope’s heart. It pains him deeply that so many people in the world cannot access something as essential and human as food. This is why he is asking everyone not to remain indifferent but to take decisive action, first with prayer, then with concrete gestures of solidarity.”

Pray with the Pope

Lord of Creation, you gave us the fertile earth and, with it, our daily bread, as a sign of your love and providence. Today, we recognize with sorrow that millions of brothers and sisters continue to suffer from hunger while so many goods are wasted at our tables. Awaken in us a new awareness: that we learn to thank for every food, to consume simply, to share with joy and to care for the fruits of the earth as a gift from you, destined for all, not just a few.

Good Father, make us capable of transforming the logic of selfish consumption into a culture of solidarity. May our communities promote concrete gestures: awareness campaigns, food banks and a sober and responsible lifestyle.

You who sent us Your beloved Son Jesus, broken bread for the life of the world, give us a new heart, hungry for justice and thirsty for fraternity. May no one be excluded from the common table, and may your Spirit teach us to see bread not as an object of consumption but as a sign of communion and care. Amen.

View the video of Pope Leo’s May prayer intention here.

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