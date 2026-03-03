Pope Leo XIV Set to Visit Africa, Spain, Monaco in Next Four Months OSV NEWS

ROME (OSV News) – Pope Leo XIV will travel to six countries over the next four months, including a 10-day tour of Africa and trips to Monaco and Spain, Vatican officials announced on Wednesday, February 25.

The pope’s international travel plans include a day trip to the Catholic principality of Monaco on March 28, a long journey across the African continent from April 13-23, and a weeklong visit to Spain from June 6-12 with expected stops in Madrid, the Canary Islands, and in Barcelona to inaugurate the tallest tower in the Sagrada Familia.

In the first visit to the African continent since the start of his pontificate, Pope Leo will travel to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. The Vatican has highlighted that peace and care for the poor will be central themes of the African journey, which will also bring him in the footsteps of St. Augustine.

The pope’s apostolic journey to Africa will begin in Algeria, with stops in the capital Algiers and the northeastern city of Annaba from April 13-15. Pope Leo previously expressed to journalists his desire to visit the country to see the places associated with St. Augustine and to “continue the conversation of dialogue, of building bridges between the Christian world and the Muslim world.”

Annaba is home to the Basilica of St. Augustine, built near the ruins of the Basilica Pacis where the theologian died in A.D. 430 as Vandals besieged the city. A statue in the basilica contains a relic of one of Augustine’s arm bones.

Algeria is 99 percent Sunni Muslim, and the Catholic Church counts just 8,740 members, about 0.019 percent of the population of more than 45 million people, according to the 2025 edition of the Annuario Pontificio, the Vatican’s annual yearbook.

From Algeria, the pope will travel to Cameroon from April 15-18, visiting the capital Yaoundé, the northwestern city of Bamenda and Douala, the country’s largest city and economic hub. The Bamenda stop brings Pope Leo directly into Cameroon’s Anglophone northwest, where a separatist conflict has been ongoing for nearly a decade.

The crisis began in 2017 when the government cracked down on strikes by English-speaking teachers and lawyers, triggering an armed insurgency that has since claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands more. Security concerns had cast doubt on whether the papal visit would be feasible.

Christianity is the predominant faith in Cameroon, practiced by more than 60 percent of the population, with more than 7.9 million Catholics in the country, making up 27.9 percent of the population, according to the Vatican’s latest statistics.

The pope will then travel to Angola from April 18-21, visiting Luanda, Muxima, and Saurimo. Catholicism is the largest religious group in the country, which is home to more than 17.9 million Catholics, according to Vatican statistics, about 49 percent of the population.

Angola, despite its considerable oil wealth, continues to struggle with high poverty rates and deep economic inequality.

The final leg of the African journey brings Pope Leo to Equatorial Guinea from April 21-23, with stops in Malabo, Mongomo, and Bata. About 81.58 percent of the country’s 1.37 million population is Catholic, according to the Vatican, making it one of the most Catholic nations in sub-Saharan Africa by percentage and the only Spanish-speaking country on the continent. It will be only the second papal visit in Equatorial Guinea’s history; the first was St. John Paul’s trip on February 18, 1982.

In total, the apostolic journey to Africa will span 10 days, nearly as long as St. John Paul’s 11-day, seven-country African trip in 1985.

Before his African journey, Pope Leo will make a day trip to Monaco, the city-state nestled along the French Riviera, on March 28. His visit to Monaco, the second-smallest country in the world after Vatican City, will be his first international trip of 2026 and only the second of his pontificate. It will be the first papal visit to Monaco in the modern era.

The trip follows an invitation from Prince Albert II, who met with the pope at the Vatican in January and had previously invited Pope Francis to visit. Roman Catholicism is the official state religion of Monaco, where roughly 82 percent of the population is Catholic, according to the Vatican.

Pope Leo’s international travel plans also include a weeklong visit to Spain from June 6-12 with expected stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands.

A highlight of the Barcelona visit will be the inauguration of the newest and tallest tower of the Sagrada Família. The visit falls during the centenary of the death of Venerable Antoni Gaudí, an architect who was declared venerable last year, one step away from his possible beatification.

The Canary Islands, with expected stops in Tenerife and Gran Canaria, will likely draw attention to the issue of migration. The Atlantic archipelago, situated off the northwest coast of Africa, is one of Europe’s main entry points for migrants crossing from Africa, with tens of thousands of arrivals each year. The late Pope Francis had long hoped to visit the islands himself.

In addition to his international travel, the Vatican has previously announced that Pope Leo will make six trips within Italy this year, including visits to the shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii, the tomb of St. Augustine in northern Italy, and the island of Lampedusa on July 4.

