Pope Leo to Make ‘Digital Appearance’ at National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis Gina Christian

(OSV News) – Pope Leo XIV will have a “real-time digital encounter” with participants attending the National Catholic Youth Conference this fall in Indianapolis.

The news was announced on Friday, August 15, by leaders of the annual conference’s host, the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry. The Washington-based organization, launched in 1981 with the support of the U.S. bishops, fosters collaboration among the country’s Catholic youth ministry leaders.

During the gathering, which will take place from November 20-22 in Indianapolis, the pope will address an expected crowd of 15,000 or so young people ages 14-18.

The digital appearance – scheduled for Friday, November 21, at 10:15 a.m. amid the event’s general session – will feature a 45-minute dialogue with a pre-selected group of young people. Details of that selection process will be released later, said organizers. EWTN will broadcast and livestream the exchange.

“This historic moment will mark a powerful opportunity for young people to witness the universal Church’s care and concern for their voices, experiences, and hopes,” said the NFCYM officials in a news release, noting that they had timed the announcement’s date with that of the August 15 feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary as part of “entrusting this event to the Blessed Mother.”

While it did not issue a formal announcement of the pope’s scheduled appearance, officials with the Vatican press office distributed copies on August 15 of the national federation’s press statement in English, Spanish, and Italian, according to OSV News partner Catholic News Service Rome.

NFCYM executive director Christina Lamas said her organization was “humbled and thrilled to welcome the Holy Father” to the upcoming conference.

“His presence is a profound reminder that young people are at the heart of the Church and that their voices matter,” said Lamas.

“Even in a globalized world, the Church can seem far away for young people,” said Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia, episcopal adviser and board member of NFCYM. “The Holy Father’s choice to encounter the American youth in this way is an expression of his closeness to Catholic youth, following in the footsteps of his predecessor Pope Francis who called the youth the ‘now of God.’”

NFCYM officials described Pope Leo’s participation in the event as “inspirational,” adding that it will “build on the hope-filled encounters with millions of young people both online through the first-ever Digital Influencers Jubilee, and in person at the recent Jubilee for Youth in Rome.”

The 2025 NCYC will gather thousands of Catholic young people, ministry leaders, clergy, and volunteers from across the country for three days of prayer, formation, community, and celebration in Indianapolis.

“It’s wonderful to welcome the youth of the United States back to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis just a year after we had 60,000 Catholics there for the National Eucharistic Congress,” said Indianapolis Archbishop Charles C. Thompson. “Revival in the United States isn’t something to hope for, it is something that is happening. I am pleased to partner with NFCYM, my brother bishops, and EWTN, to facilitate this important digital encounter.”

Bishop Rhoades is scheduled to celebrate the closing Mass of NCYC at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, November 22. To learn more or to register, visit ncyc.us.

* * *