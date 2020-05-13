Poor Brothers of St. Francis to end community in diocese Todays Catholic

On Wednesday, May 13th, the Feast of our Lady of Fatima, the Poor Brothers of St. Francis will end living as a Franciscan community in our diocese. The beloved Brothers have made this decision based on their personal, vocational discernment as they consider where God is calling each of them. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend would like to thank the Poor Brothers of Saint Francis for their service and devotion to our diocese and community. We extend our prayers that God continue to guide and bless them in the days ahead.

* * *