Plenary indulgence offered on Divine Mercy Sunday Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — Through private revelation to St. Faustina, Jesus revealed, “I want to grant a complete pardon to the souls that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion on the Feast of My Mercy. The soul that will go to confession and receive holy Communion will obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.”

God’s mercy is for all. Everyone in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is invited to participate in the Divine Mercy Sunday Plenary Indulgence April 11.

Q: What is a plenary indulgence?

A: A plenary Indulgence removes all temporal punishment due to forgiven sin. Temporal punishment is the making up for sin to which sinners are obliged after they are forgiven. A plenary indulgence can be applied to oneself or to anyone who is deceased. It can be gained once per day.

Q: How can a plenary indulgence be obtained this Divine Mercy Sunday?

A. Complete all three of the normal conditions for gaining any plenary indulgence: sacramental confession within 20 days of Divine Mercy Sunday, eucharistic communion and prayers for the pope’s Intention. Also, complete one of two specific works required on Divine Mercy Sunday: In any church or chapel, in a spirit that is completely detached from the affection for a sin, even a venial sin, take part in the prayers and devotions held in honor of Divine Mercy. Or, in the presence of the Eucharist exposed or reserved in the tabernacle, in a spirit that is completely detached from the affection for a sin, even a venial sin, recite the Our Father and the Creed, adding a devout prayer to the merciful Lord Jesus such as “Merciful Jesus, I trust in you!”

Download the PDF flier.

* * *