Physical, Spiritual Healing Are Key Missions at St. Joseph Medical Center Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

It was fitting for the Gospel reading to come from the Book of St. Luke when Bishop Rhoades visited St. Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center on All Saints’ Day. With St. Luke as the patron of physicians, the medical workers in the community can look to the disciple for guidance.

On Friday, October 31, Bishop Rhoades traveled to Mishawaka to make a visit to St. Joseph Medical Center. There, he was met by Father Joachim Oforchukwu and Father Lawrence Nwaneri, hospital chaplains, who assisted at Mass.

St. Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center provides high quality care to those who are sick and suffering, relying on its Catholic roots also to administer spiritual care.

In his homily to health care workers and patients of the hospital, Bishop Rhoades explained, “St. Joseph Medical Center and indeed all Catholic hospitals look to Jesus as the Divine Physician,” he said. “The health care provided is seen as a continuation of Christ’s healing ministry. It focuses on the whole person and extending Jesus’ love to the patients through excellent medical and spiritual care.”

Bishop Rhoades continued: “Throughout the Gospels, we see Jesus’ actions as the Divine Physician, healing both body and soul. His physical miracles, like his healing of the man with dropsy in today’s Gospel, point to His greater spiritual mission of healing from sin. His healing is not just for the present but for eternal life.”

Along with their healing mission, at the heart of the medical center’s staff is the desire to foster greater spirituality among patients. Leaders at St. Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center believe healing is not simply physical but also spiritual.

Chris Karam, president of St. Joseph Medical Centers in Mishawaka and Plymouth, shared with Today’s Catholic about the beauty of the chapel in Mishawaka and its spiritual effect on the hospital.

“The chapel is really just the start, because we’re a healing ministry – or, in other words, a healing hospital. On the surface, people think healing is just physical, but people come to us not only physically unwell, not only emotionally taxed, but also spiritually. We’ve worked to create a culture and a safe place so that our caregivers, whether they are Catholic Christians or not, feel comfortable in ministering the healing of the soul. We are a Catholic institution, and that is obviously the driving force, but we also want our physicians and our staff who may be of other religions to feel comfortable in their own faith,” Karam said.

He added: “At the end of the day, many faiths share in the importance of healing and really making the connection with a patient. And what we’ve done at St Joseph is to make all our staff, who are predominantly Catholic or Christian, feel really authorized to lean in and minister to families and patients. We frequently have staff who will pray with families and patients, and we don’t ask them to do that. They’re just prompted by the Spirit,” he said.

Sarah Kendziorski is one of the health care workers who brings her faith into her daily work. As an occupational therapist with St. Joseph Visiting Nurses, Kendziorski will utilize Catholic prayers such as the Rosary as therapy practices.

“The first element of faith when working [with those who are Catholic] is reminding those with fine motor problems to pray the Rosary. It has special blessings, and on top of that, it works their hands. I talk about using different sized beads to help them. Another thing is it is sometimes difficult to go back to church after an injury or stress. They may be afraid of germs or just it can be exhausting if you go to a Mass for an hour. I always say that going to Mass for half an hour is a good way to build up your endurance,” she finished.

Joseph Norris, mission leader at St. Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center, told Today’s Catholic: “Our Catholic roots shape every dimension of our care – from our commitment to holistic healing to our emphasis on human dignity. We believe that healing involves the spirit, body, and mind, and that every person deserves to be treated with compassion and respect. This means we prioritize ethical care, advocate for the vulnerable, and create inclusive spaces where people of all backgrounds feel welcomed and supported.”

Norris added: “The Mass brought together caregivers, patients, community members, and leaders in a powerful way, reinforcing that our hospital is not just a place of healing but a place of grace and hope. One moment that stood out was when Bishop Rhoades engaged with the children of one of our physicians, who were dressed in saint-inspired Halloween costumes. In that simple act, he modeled the importance of drawing near to others with humility and joy and reminded us of our daily invitation from God to see the face of Christ in those before us and to ‘go and do likewise.’”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

* * *