November 26, 2019 // Diocese
Patroness of the Americas: Our Lady of Guadalupe events
Novenas, the traditional Mañanitas song, liturgies and other events honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe begin next week in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Everyone is warmly invited to join in the celebrations of Mary’s apparition to Mexican peasant Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin at the following parishes. Many of the events will take place in Spanish.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Warsaw
Dec. 3-10 5:30 p.m. Novena followed by Mass and rosary
Dec. 11 11 p.m. Vigil Mass followed by midnight Mañanitas and gathering in the cafeteria
Dec. 12 Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe
St. Anthony of Padua
Angola
Dec. 12 5 a.m. Mañanitas
4 p.m. Procession with image of Our Lady of Guadalupe
5 p.m. Mass
6:30 p.m. Fiesta
St. Dominic
Bremen
Dec. 12 6 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass
Dec. 16–23 6 p.m. Posadas
St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Dec. 12 5 a.m. Mañanitas
6 a.m. Mass
St. Vincent de Paul
Elkhart
Dec. 12 4 p.m. Procession
6 p.m. Mass
St. Joseph
Fort Wayne
Dec. 12 6 a.m. Mañanitas followed by hot chocolate and sweet bread
6:30 p.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by dinner
Our Lady of Hungary
South Bend
Dec. 12 5 p.m. Rosary followed by re-enactment of apparitions
7 p.m. Mass followed by dancers and Mañanitas with live band in the gym
St. Adalbert and St. Casimir
South Bend
Dec. 11 11 p.m. Rosary, Mañanitas at 11:45 p.m., midnight Mass
Dec. 12 6 p.m. Folkloric dance group, Mañanitas at 6:45 p.m.
7 p.m. Mass, followed by dinner, music and raffle at the school cafeteria
Immaculate Conception
Kendallville
Dec. 3-12 5 p.m. Mass
6 p.m. Novena (Only on Dec. 7 novena will be at 7 p.m.)
St. Robert Bellarmine
North Manchester
Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by gathering in the cafeteria
St. Michael
Plymouth
Dec. 11 11 p.m. Mass followed by Mañanitas at midnight and sweet sweet breads with hot chocolate
Dec. 12 7 a.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe
8:30 a.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe for children
— Knights of Columbus procession followed by
re-enactment of the apparitions, Mass and folkloric dancers in the school cafeteria.
St. Joseph
LaGrange
Dec. 11 8 p.m. Rosary
9 p.m. Conference about the apparitions
10 p.m. Re-enactment
11 p.m. Eucharistic adoration and special blessing for families who did 46 rosaries
Midnight Serenade with mariachis in honor of Our Lady
Dec. 12 5 p.m. Rosary followed by Mass and re-enactment of apparitions
7 p.m. Special blessing for immigrants and their families,
followed by serenade with mariachis in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe
8:30 p.m. Dinner
St. John the Evangelist
Goshen
Dec. 11 6 p.m. Reception in the school gym
8 p.m. Folkloric dancers
9 p.m. Re-enactment of the apparitions
10 p.m. Mariachi serenade in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe
St. Patrick Parish
Ligonier
Please call 260-894-4946 for information.
