Patroness of the Americas: Our Lady of Guadalupe events

Novenas, the traditional Mañanitas song, liturgies and other events honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe begin next week in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Everyone is warmly invited to join in the celebrations of Mary’s apparition to Mexican peasant Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin at the following parishes. Many of the events will take place in Spanish.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

Warsaw

Dec. 3-10 5:30 p.m. Novena followed by Mass and rosary

Dec. 11 11 p.m. Vigil Mass followed by midnight Mañanitas and gathering in the cafeteria

Dec. 12 Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

St. Anthony of Padua

Angola

Dec. 12 5 a.m. Mañanitas

4 p.m. Procession with image of Our Lady of Guadalupe

5 p.m. Mass

6:30 p.m. Fiesta

St. Dominic

Bremen

Dec. 12 6 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass

Dec. 16–23 6 p.m. Posadas

St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Dec. 12 5 a.m. Mañanitas

6 a.m. Mass

St. Vincent de Paul

Elkhart

Dec. 12 4 p.m. Procession

6 p.m. Mass

St. Joseph

Fort Wayne

Dec. 12 6 a.m. Mañanitas followed by hot chocolate and sweet bread

6:30 p.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by dinner

Our Lady of Hungary

South Bend

Dec. 12 5 p.m. Rosary followed by re-enactment of apparitions

7 p.m. Mass followed by dancers and Mañanitas with live band in the gym

St. Adalbert and St. Casimir

South Bend

Dec. 11 11 p.m. Rosary, Mañanitas at 11:45 p.m., midnight Mass

Dec. 12 6 p.m. Folkloric dance group, Mañanitas at 6:45 p.m.

7 p.m. Mass, followed by dinner, music and raffle at the school cafeteria

Immaculate Conception

Kendallville

Dec. 3-12 5 p.m. Mass

6 p.m. Novena (Only on Dec. 7 novena will be at 7 p.m.)

St. Robert Bellarmine

North Manchester

Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by gathering in the cafeteria

St. Michael

Plymouth

Dec. 11 11 p.m. Mass followed by Mañanitas at midnight and sweet sweet breads with hot chocolate

Dec. 12 7 a.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

8:30 a.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe for children

— Knights of Columbus procession followed by

re-enactment of the apparitions, Mass and folkloric dancers in the school cafeteria.

St. Joseph

LaGrange

Dec. 11 8 p.m. Rosary

9 p.m. Conference about the apparitions

10 p.m. Re-enactment

11 p.m. Eucharistic adoration and special blessing for families who did 46 rosaries

Midnight Serenade with mariachis in honor of Our Lady

Dec. 12 5 p.m. Rosary followed by Mass and re-enactment of apparitions

7 p.m. Special blessing for immigrants and their families,

followed by serenade with mariachis in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

8:30 p.m. Dinner

St. John the Evangelist

Goshen

Dec. 11 6 p.m. Reception in the school gym

8 p.m. Folkloric dancers

9 p.m. Re-enactment of the apparitions

10 p.m. Mariachi serenade in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

St. Patrick Parish

Ligonier

Please call 260-894-4946 for information.

