Pastoral Visit Highlights Faith, Leadership at Dwenger Tim Johnson

Students at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne gathered as a school community for Mass and a day of encounter during a pastoral visit from Bishop Rhoades, an experience that highlighted the role of Catholic education in forming young people in faith, leadership and service.

Originally scheduled earlier in the winter, the visit was postponed due to a snow day and rescheduled during the Easter season — a fitting time, Bishop Rhoades noted, to reflect on the meaning of Christ’s resurrection and its impact on daily life.

“It’s great to be with you during this octave of Easter,” Bishop Rhoades told students during his visit on Friday, April 10. “We continue to celebrate the glorious resurrection of Our Lord and the new life we have received through Him.”

The all-school Mass, celebrated in the gym, brought together students, faculty, staff and friends in a shared moment of prayer that reflected the school’s Catholic identity.

Forming ‘Citizens of Two Worlds’

Principal Jason Schiffli said the bishop’s visit affirms a mission that is lived out daily at Bishop Dwenger.

“We want to form students as citizens of two worlds,” Schiffli said — prepared for success in this life while also growing in faith with the ultimate goal of sainthood. That formation, he explained, is rooted in the school’s four pillars: academics, spirituality, service and activity.

“It’s not just something we talk about,” Schiffli said. “It’s something we practice. Just like an athlete exercises to grow stronger, we want our students to exercise their faith and their virtues so they grow stronger spiritually.”

Faith is visible throughout the school day — from prayer in classrooms to time spent in the chapel, where students and teachers alike regularly pause for reflection.

“You’ll see classes go down to the chapel — not just theology classes but math, science, English — just to begin with prayer,” Schiffli said. “That’s heartwarming to see.”

Students Taking Ownership of Their Faith

Beyond structured opportunities, Schiffli said many students are taking initiative in living out their faith in ways that go beyond expectations.

“We’re seeing students take ownership,” he said. “They’re starting clubs, organizing opportunities for prayer, inviting others to be part of it. It’s very genuine.”

One example is a student-led praise and worship group that meets weekly in the chapel.

“They came to us and asked to start it,” Schiffli said. “Now you’ll see 40 or 50 students there in the morning, leading music, praying together. It’s something they wanted — it’s grassroots.”

That desire for authenticity, he said, is shaping the spiritual culture of the school.

“They want something real,” Schiffli said. “They want the fullness of the Catholic faith — and they’re seeking it out.”

Faith at a Critical Stage

For the school’s chaplains, the high school years represent an important moment of decision in a student’s faith life.

“I think what many students are wrestling with is whether the faith they’ve been given is something they will take as their own,” said Father Bobby Krisch, one of the school’s chaplains. “They’re asking, ‘Is this something I believe? Is this something I’m going to carry forward?’”

Father Caleb Kruse, who also serves as a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger, said students approach that question in different ways but often share a common desire.

“They have a real desire for something greater — for truth, for love, for what the Gospel offers,” he said. “Some are very on fire, some are curious, but that desire is there.”

Both chaplains emphasized the importance of presence — meeting students where they are in daily life.

“It’s about showing up,” Father Krisch said. “Being at their games, in the hallways, offering the sacraments — letting them know you care. That opens the door for deeper conversations.”

Encounter Through the Sacraments

One of the most visible signs of faith at Bishop Dwenger, the chaplains said, is students’ participation in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

“The confession lines are strong,” Father Kruse said. “Students are humble and bold about going — and even asking for confession when it’s not a scheduled time.”

That desire for the sacraments reflects a deeper encounter with Christ.

“There are students who can say, ‘I’ve encountered Jesus, and I’m trying to follow Him,’” Father Kruse said. “That’s where we really see faith come alive.”

Bishop Dwenger has also been a strong source of priestly vocations for the diocese in recent years, with several alumni currently in seminary or ordained to the priesthood. Among them is Father Kruse, a graduate of the school.

Students also participate actively in the life of the Church — serving at Mass, attending daily liturgies and engaging in parish youth groups and retreats.

A Day of Encounter

Following Mass, Bishop Rhoades visited classrooms, shared lunch with student council members and met with theology teachers.

In his homily at Mass, Bishop Rhoades reflected on the mystery of the Resurrection and its central importance to Christian life.

“If Christ has not been raised, our faith is in vain,” he said, echoing St. Paul. “But because He has conquered death, we can live in hope.”

At the conclusion of Mass, the bishop thanked the faculty and staff for their witness.

“It’s because of you that Bishop Dwenger has such a strong reputation of excellence,” Bishop Rhoades said. “Especially your commitment to the Catholic identity of the school.”

Hope for the Future

For both the principal and chaplains, the visit served as a reminder of the strength of the school community — and the promise found in its students.

“These are really good students,” Father Krisch said. “They have a strong foundation of faith, and they’re taking it seriously. That gives me a lot of hope.”

He added that students are not only the future of the Church but already an active part of it.

“They are the Church,” he said. “Just a younger part of it.”

As students returned to their classrooms following the bishop’s visit, that sense of purpose remained clear — a faith that is growing, personal and increasingly lived out in action.

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