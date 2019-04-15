Parishes-in-Need grants approved

FORT WAYNE — The Annual Bishop’s Appeal of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend includes a funding program to assist less affluent parishes. A Parishes-in-Need Fund Committee met recently to review parish requests for financial assistance with church projects, and recommended a total of $201,718 be granted to 14 parishes for 16 essential projects — enabling them to arrive at a more stable existence. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades approved the grants.

Because the diocese cannot meet every request submitted by the parishes, the nature of each request is carefully considered in light of the total needs and financial resources of the parish, as well as the other parishes in the diocese requesting funding assistance. If all or part of a request cannot be met, often the committee will recommend the parish apply to another fund or financial resource in the diocese or community, or seek other alternatives.

Some funds usually remain in the account for use throughout the year by parishes when a new need arises. If all the money is not used in 2019, it will be carried over and allocated to next year’s Parishes-in-Need fund.

“Hopefully, this money will strengthen these parishes financially, increase their outreach and improve their ability to do the work of Christ,” Bishop Rhoades has said of Parishes-in-Need grants in the past.

This year’s allocation of Parishes-in-Need funding brings the amount granted to $6,639,515 from the Annual Bishop’s Appeal to parishes in need during the 32 years of the Annual Bishop’s Appeal.

This year’s disbursements and the primary parish projects are:

Fort Wayne

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception — $10,000 subsidy to help Burmese students attend Catholic schools

Queen of Angels — $15,905 to replace school fluorescent lighting with LED

St. Henry — $6,500 to reseal asphalt parking lots; $5,000 for concrete repair to walkways and rectory driveway; and $5,000 to paint, seal and caulk exterior

St. Joseph — $20,000 for heating and cooling units for the school

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $8,500 to install loop system for people with hearing aids

Fort Wayne area

St. John the Baptist, New Haven — $5,000 to replace old doors

St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla — $15,000 for parking lot refurbishment

St. Mary, Huntington — $7,515 to replace the kitchen floor for the school

South Bend

Holy Cross — $7,798 for new fire alarm panel for the school

St. Adalbert — $30,000 for repairs to masonry on the church

St. Anthony de Padua — $22,000 to complete replacement of school roof

St. John the Baptist — $15,000 to repair roof on the school

St. Patrick — $22,000 for bell tower masonry repairs

South Bend area

St. Michael, Plymouth — $6,500 to renovate and repair bathrooms in church basement

* * *