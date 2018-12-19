Parishes celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe Todays Catholic

Sacred Heart, Warsaw celebrates

Yesenia Ponce carries the crown she later placed on the head of an image of Mary at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw, at a vigil Mass Dec. 11. Ponce was crowned queen of the parish’s Guadalupe festival in August and so was given the honor of crowing Our Lady of Guadalupe at the vigil. — Leo Patiño

Members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish’s “Grupo Guadalupano” prepare to process carrying a statue of her during a vigil Mass for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 11. The men planned the decorations for the Mass, as well as the post-vigil festivities. — Leo Patino

St. Patrick, Fort Wayne celebrates

At St. Patrick Parish in Fort Wayne hundreds attended a traditional early-morning celebration Dec. 12, which began with a rosary starting before 5 a.m. The prayer was followed by spirited singing and clapping around the icon of Our Lady of Guadalupe, accompanied by a group of musicians and individual singers directing their songs toward her. A re-enactment of the story of St. Juan Diego encountering Our Lady of Guadalupe in rural Mexico in 1531 then gave way to a Mass that began with a brief performance in the aisles by young dancers wearing colorful Aztec-style costumes, and finally a social with refreshments in the school building. St. Juan Diego was played by Valentin Martinez and Our Lady of Guadalupe was played by Norma Salaz.

St. Adalbert celebrates

