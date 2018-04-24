Todays Catholic
April 24, 2018 // Parish

Painting of saint blessed

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades venerates a relic of St. José Sánchez del Río at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw, April 8. The bishop conferred the sacrament of confirmation to candidates at the parish and then blessed a painting of the recently canonized Mexican martyr, seen behind him. Read more about the artist in next week’s Today’s Catholic.
— Photo provided by Maria del Castillo

