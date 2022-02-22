‘Out of the Darkness’ retreat prepares women for Lent Denise Fedorow Freelance Writer

Approximately 35 women from across the diocese went on an overnight retreat sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Elkhart’s Daughters of Isabella Circle 434 at the St. Felix Center in Huntington on Feb. 5-6.

The women, representing 12 parishes, came to listen to five talks given by Elkhart’s own Mary Kloska. Kloska is a consecrated hermit and has spent almost 20 years serving in missions. The weekend included adoration, confession and Liturgy of the Hours.

Father Patrick Hake, Father Tony Steinacker and Father Dennis Di Benedetto were present for adoration and confessions. Father Hake celebrated Sunday Mass for participants.

Out of the Darkness

The theme for the retreat was based on one of Kloska’s books titled “Out of the Darkness,” which she wrote partly while on a mission in East Siberia and partly while living in a cave as a hermit in southern Spain. The book reflects on Jesus’ suffering on the cross. She shared that living among persecuted Christians “brought me to the brink of what it means to be a Christian every day. Am I willing to stand with Jesus in the darkness?”

She said that in Hebrew, the word wisdom means ‘a listening heart.’ “The cross helps us understand wisdom, which seems foolish in human ways, but the ways of God are beyond human ways. Guided through love, the cross is our lamp.”

She encouraged the women present to embrace darkness, stillness and silence. “There are certain gifts we can only receive from God in darkness,” she said. The world doesn’t like stillness, it likes productivity, but one meets God in stillness, and it is only when one creates silence that one can hear God.

Susan Curtis, an attendee from Blessed Sacrament in Albion, was astounded by Kloska’s words: “Are we willing to die to our own thoughts and ideas to be open to give God attention and a resting place on earth?”

Kloska asked the women to consider how they can create silence in their lives and how they could decrease so God can increase. “Don’t fear the cross — suffering is part of being re-created. When we are weak, God becomes strong,” she said. Participant Anna King of St. Matthew in South Bend said that this was the area of Kloska’s talk that spoke most deeply to her.

The second talk was about the Eucharist and confession. She told the women, “Adoration is like a window into heaven, consecration suspended in time.”

Confession, she said, was an actual meeting with Jesus. “Miracles take place in confession — Jesus hears what you say and what you don’t say.”

Sunday’s presentations began with the idea of littleness. Kloska talked about how God chose to come to us as a little child. “God could’ve come to us on a white horse with a legion of angels — He chose to come as a humble child to a humble woman and He had to obey humans. He came defenseless and we can hardly relate because our hearts have calluses,” she said. She pointed toward the virtues of children – littleness, purity, docility, wonder and the simplicity of children’s thinking.

The fourth talk was about spousal love and the cross. “Human marriage is a sign of what divine love is, but divine love is the perfection of it,” she said.

She asked them to think of the women in their lives and how easy it is to sacrifice for them and suggested that’s why Christ was able to sacrifice Himself. “Christ wants to fix our relationships with God and with each other,” she said. “Every time we receive Him in the Eucharist, He re-creates us.”

In her final talk, her focus was on John’s Gospel where it states, “In the place where Christ was crucified there was a garden.” She said that is a passage of great hope. “Even in the midst of Calvary there were flowers. Mary never wavered in her hope that the Father was in charge. She suffered but she didn’t waver. The greatest flower in that garden was Mary.”

She asked, “Where was the Holy Spirit in the crucifixion? Bearing fruit for the kingdom of heaven, converting those who killed Him.”

Kloska told the women, “We have to remember in our crosses that Calvary is not the end of the story. Find where it is that Jesus gives us snippets of hope and light.”

Participant reactions

Several members of the Daughters of Isabella attended the retreat. One of those, Judy Kelly from St. Thomas the Apostle in Elkhart, gifted the retreat to her sister and fellow parishioner, Kathy Hillman, for Christmas. Hillman said her husband passed away in June and she’s always wanted to come to the St. Felix Center. She said she liked the structure of the schedule and the ambiance of the center.

Kelly said, “We all need reflection time and it’s good to do it in a group. Mary tries to bring us to Christ on the cross and I like how she tied it all together — confession and Mass.”

Sue Granzotto is a new member of the ministry at St. Thomas the Apostle. She wanted to go on the retreat to become stronger in her faith.

Other participants came from various parishes. Anna Royal of Our Lady of Good Hope, Fort Wayne, said she wanted to attend to focus on her faith and to dig deeper. She specifically wanted to come to the St. Felix Center because of Blessed Father Solanus Casey; to be where he once lived.

“I enjoyed the talk on littleness,” she said. “And it’s so peaceful here — a good time to rejuvenate.”

Sara Burns of St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne echoed that she wanted to have “uninterrupted time to focus on my faith and really connect with God and Jesus.” She said the main message she was taking away from the retreat was to “keep the focus on Jesus and our relationship with Him and His love will magnify through you to others.”

The Daughters of Isabella de Paul Circle No. 434 is made up of female parishioners of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Elkhart, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Elkhart, St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish in Bristol and members of other Catholic Churches in the surrounding areas of Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan.

For information about Mary Kloska’s vocation, ministry, books, podcasts, music, art and more, visit her website at www.marykloskafiat.com. Donations can be made through www.patreon.com/marykloskafiat. Visit her artist shop for icons at

www.marykloskafiat.threadless.com.

