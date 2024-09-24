Our Lady of Good Hope Opens New Gymnasium Bethany Beebe

“Our bodies are a gift from God we need to take care of,” Bishop Rhoades said during a ceremonial blessing of the new gym at Our Lady of Good Hope School in Fort Wayne, calling it “one of the nicest in the diocese.”

The event, held on Tuesday, September 17, was attended by the student body, parish and school leaders, others involved in the planning and construction of the new gym, and other members of the Our Lady of Good Hope community.

In line with the nature of the facility’s use, St. Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians was read during the blessing. After all, Bishop Rhoades said, “St. Paul must have liked sports.”

In 1 Corinthians 9, we are instructed to run with the end goal of winning the race, and to prepare with discipline in striving for victory. Bishop Rhoades said he learned during a trip to Corinth that the Corinthians gave victors of their sporting events a crown of celery upon completing an event with success.

That crown, though, Scripture says, will perish. Bishop Rhoades reminded those in attendance that we do not compete for our own glorification but rather for our ultimate victory in heaven.

The new gym, he said, would act as a vehicle of preparation for the earthly bodies that are physical metaphors for our souls.

“We are also in a spiritual race,” Bishop Rhoades said. Speaking on Paul’s words, he added that we cannot live unmotivated but have a responsibility to train both our physical and spiritual beings, not running aimlessly, which the Bible says we must avoid.

With heaven as the crown we seek to achieve, Bishop Rhoades said we could work to make the heavenly team by practicing the virtues, helping the poor, and generally trying to do good “all through God’s grace.”

The new gymnasium project was achieved through much hard work. Father Mark Gurtner, Vicar General of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and the former pastor at Our Lady of Good Hope, began the project, which was continued by the parish’s new pastor, Father Royce Gregerson. The gymnasium, whose groundbreaking took place on September 10, 2023, will also be used by the school for gym classes and athletic competitions, but also for other parish activities and social events.

Adam Schillinger, who serves as athletic director at the school, said, “The students and coaches are so excited to finally be able to host basketball and volleyball games.”

The new facility’s stands can seat 200 with additional space around the gym for attendees.

Our Lady of Good Hope Principal Bea Royal said the facility will reap benefits for athletes and non-athletes alike for the 156 students and 18 staff who call the school their academic home. “We foresee activities that will bring enjoyment to the children in this space such as concerts, recitations, productions, and activities we have not yet even considered,” she said.

One vision is already in the process of becoming a reality for the gym. Andrea Bojrab, a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Hope and an artist who trained at the Academy of Art in Chicago, is painting a mural of Jesus and children playing sports. Bojrab also painted the mural of Jesus with children playing sports in the gym of St. Charles Borromeo School, where her children attended.

