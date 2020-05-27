Ordinations set for June 6 at St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne Todays Catholic

With praise and thanksgiving, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will ordain Deacon Stephen Felicichia to the priesthood and Michael Ammer, Paolo Degasperi, Benjamin Landrigan, Keeton Lockwood, Augustine Onuoha and Logan Parrish to the diaconate through the imposition of hands and the invocation of the Holy Spirit.

Read their stories here:

The ordination Mass is a ticketed private event on Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne. The event will be livestreamed for the general public on the diocesan website at diocesefwsb.org, and on YouTube and Facebook, search @diocesefwsb. Redeemer Radio will also broadcast live on 106.3 FM (Fort Wayne) and 95.7 FM (Michiana).

