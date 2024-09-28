Only Our Nearness to God Will Help Us Find Rest with Him Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

26th Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Book of Numbers, the source of the first reading for this weekend, is one of the first five books of the Bible. The ancient Hebrews, and Jews today, attribute these five books, collectively called the Pentateuch, to Moses.

Always, however, Moses has only been seen as the human instrument through whom God spoke to the people. Thus, these five books, in Jewish theology, and in Catholic teaching, are the very words of God. So, the Pentateuch, or the Torah, is the basis of all Jewish belief and religious practice. Even historical events, such as that mentioned in this weekend’s reading, are interpreted in the light of this fundamental understanding.

This reading’s message is that God’s inspiration does not necessarily follow the route that humans may suppose or prefer.

Moses made this clear. The men discussed in the reading did not appear to be worthy messengers of God. Moses warns his contemporaries that they should not judge these men. Mere humans cannot judge whether a person possesses God’s grace. God does not operate according to any human timetable or set of requirements.

For its second reading, the Church this weekend presents a section from the Epistle to James.

All the epistles are interesting as they reveal the circumstances of Christian life in the generations immediately after Jesus’ earthly ministry.

The Christians living in the last decades of the first century A.D. saw some people in their midst, then as now a minority in the population, who were wealthy. This circumstance produced for the rich not only ease but a certain sense of security. Advantages of the rich tempted Christians, therefore, to assume that God especially blessed persons of wealth.

The epistle corrects this thinking. Wealth seems so desirable, but wealth in itself relieves none of the most pressing desires of life – namely, to be loved, to find peace of soul and mind – or to answer the most piercing questions of life, such as what is life all about, and why is anyone on this earth?

Wealth so often is a dangerous distraction.

St. Mark’s Gospel furnishes the last reading. John is troubled by the fact that a man uses the name of Jesus to drive away demons.

John does not know this man. The man is not within the circle of disciples. Therefore, the man cannot be authentic.

The Lord replies that obviously no enemy of the Lord would, or could, invoke the name of Jesus to accomplish anything good. The Lord states that all those of honest faith are of God.

The reading has a second part. It reminds us that the benefits, and indeed the needs, of this world may be fleeting when eternity and things of the spirit are considered.

Reflection

It is said that when Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, Archbishop of York in the time immediately before King Henry VIII’s break with the Church, and chancellor, or prime minister, of England for many years, was dying, he said that if he had served God as diligently as he had served the king, he would not be afraid to die.

This worldly cardinal was hardly alone among humans who looked back upon life with regret when they were dying. Cardinal Wolsey, approaching death, realized that he squandered time on earth by running after material things. He saw that only the spiritual endures.

The Church calls us all to recognize that earthly achievements one day will not help us at all. Only our nearness to God in this life will matter as we face the next life.

These readings remind us that we are humans. We can be tempted, and temptations can be strong. We are limited and near-sighted, our judgments imperfect. We need God’s help to see reality.

* * *