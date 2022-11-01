Novena to Christ the King: Nov. 11-19

The Church celebrates the Solemnity of Christ the King on Nov. 20. Nov. 11-19, the nine days preceding the Solemnity, let us offer our prayers to Christ the King for the freedom of the Church.

Prayers

Our Father, who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name;

thy kingdom come;

thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread;

and forgive us our trespasses

as we forgive those who trespass against us;

and lead us not into temptation,but deliver us from evil.

Amen

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee;

blessed art thou among women,and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit;

as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be,

world without end.

Amen.

Prayer to Christ the King

Lord, Jesus Christ, Our Sovereign King, the beginning and end of all things,

You have made Your Church to be a people that bears witness to the goodness and beauty of Your kingdom.

By Your Holy Spirit, You have united us as one body, called to live as one family of God.

Fill our hearts with Your grace, that we would be close to You by being close to the vulnerable and marginalized.

Give us the patience to share one another’s burdens,

And give us the courage to always be friends of the truth.

May we remain with You always.

Amen.

November 11

Intention

May the Lord strengthen the faithful in Nicaragua, who are suffering unjustly under their government.

November 12

Intention

May Catholic schools continue to serve their communities and bear faithful witness to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

November 13

Intention

May children waiting to be placed in a loving home and the caregivers who serve those children find strength and support from the Church.

November 14

Intention

May Christian witness in the face of attacks on our churches convert hearts to faith in Jesus Christ.

November 15

Intention

May all people in Nigeria be free to worship without fear of attacks at the hands of violent extremists.

November 16

Intention

May governments respect the consciences of all health care workers.

November 17

Intention

May Christians in Lebanon be free to live with their neighbors in peace.

November 18

Intention

May all people of faith in China enjoy the freedom to worship and practice their faith in its fullness, without undue interference from the government.

November 19

Intention

May all Christians serve Christ the King and bear witness to his reign.

* * *