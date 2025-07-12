No One is Beyond God’s Love Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

15th Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Book of Deuteronomy, the source of the first reading for this weekend, is one of the first five books of the Bible, collectively called the Pentateuch, from the Greek word meaning “five.” These five books have been venerated for many years as containing the revelation of God to Moses, the greatest of all the ancient Hebrew prophets.

In this reading, Moses speaks to the people on God’s behalf. Moses speaks the word of God. He calls the people to obey God’s commandments, but he is clear: No mere lip service or insincere motions or masquerade of devotion is acceptable. Again, speaking for God, Moses summons the people to heartfelt, honest, and total dedication to God. Obeying commandments, therefore, becomes a visible expression of a genuine attitude of the soul.

Also, Moses makes clear to the people that God, while almighty and invisible, and neither human nor bound to the earth, is aware of human lives and communicates with humans.

For its second reading, the Church presents a passage from the Epistle to the Colossians. Colossae was an important city in the Roman Empire’s Mediterranean world. A Christian community had formed in Colossae, and its spiritual vitality was Paul’s concern that led to the writing of this epistle.

The reading builds on the revelation given centuries earlier by Moses and by other prophets. God is invisible. Mortals see God in the Lord Jesus. Jesus lived and breathed as a human. Risen and glorified, Jesus rules all creation and all creatures. He is the head of the Church. Discipleship means accepting Jesus, but it also means undiluted commitment to Jesus.

The Christian community in Colossae, alive with the very life of the Holy Spirit, was much, much more than a coincidental gathering of persons verbally professing Jesus as Lord. It was the gathering of people bonded together in Jesus and actively living in the spirit of Jesus.

St. Luke’s Gospel provides a very basic concept of Christian theology. Jesus said the true disciple must love God above all things and must love neighbor as self. At times, people assume that this admonition was uniquely New Testament. It was not. Ancient Judaism concerned itself not only with outward manifestations of obedience to God, and formal worship of God, but with the deep intentions of the heart.

Historic belief among Hebrews, as evidenced in this weekend’s first reading, required a genuine commitment of the mind and heart to God.

This reading gives us the familiar and beautiful story of the good Samaritan, with its powerful message of the availability of God’s love to all and the impact that this love can bring to ordinary human life.

Jews in the first century regarded Samaritans almost as incapable of holiness or goodness. Samaritans simply were no good. In this parable, Jesus taught that, whatever a Samaritan’s presumed – or even real – faults, he or she was a child of God, able to do good, always entitled to respect.

Reflection

Throughout the years, many Americans have become less alert to prejudice – ethnic, religious, economic, whatever – but as evidenced sadly every day by hate-filled actions and words, prejudice is not dead in this country. Just listen to the news on television.

The story of the good Samaritan has a message for American culture today. The story is relevant. So is the lesson.

No one is beyond Christ’s love. No one is essentially bad, and every genuine Christian must act, in the name of honesty, if nothing else, in the example of Christ, following the ancient admonition about loving others, to the point of being inconvenienced or making a sacrifice. Christian love is not qualified, on occasion, or compartmentalized.

This was Paul’s message. It is the Gospel of Jesus.

