News Briefs: October 13, 2024 OSV NEWS

Israeli Ambassador Says Country ‘Craves Peace’ as Tensions Rise in the Middle East

ROME (OSV News) – On the first anniversary of the attack that sparked an escalating conflict in the Holy Land, Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See said his country still hopes for peace. “No country craves for peace more than Israel,” Ambassador Yaron Sideman told OSV News on Friday, October 4. “However, one cannot make peace with a country or a group that calls for your destruction and elimination. One cannot have peace with those who do not recognize your basic, fundamental right to exist as a people and as a state.” “When conditions are right,” he said, the Israeli government “will be willing to make further sacrifices for peace, the noblest of goals.” On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants in a devastating attack killed 1,200 people, capturing more than 250 hostages. Although more than 100 have been released since then, it is unknown how many hostages remaining are alive, especially after Israel declared war on Hamas and expanded to targeting Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon. The Israeli ambassador said all of the hostages “living and dead, should be returned, immediately and unconditionally, to their families. The international community and all who care about human dignity and the rule of law should insist upon that and take every action needed to make that happen.” Sideman presented his credentials as Israel’s new ambassador to the Vatican on September 16, where he met with Pope Francis and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State.

Vatican Appoints Youth Advisers, Including U.S. Member

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Selected from different regions and international Catholic movements active around the world, 20 young people will advise the Vatican on topics related to the pastoral care of young people as well as other issues. Officials with the Dicastery for Laity, the Family, and Life announced the appointment of 20 new members of its international youth advisory body on Monday, October 7. Wyatt Olivas, an undergraduate student at the University of Wyoming, was appointed to the board from the United States. At 20, Olivas is the youngest member of the Synod of Bishops on synodality. The board was formed in response to a request from the final document produced at the 2018 Synod of Bishops on the youth. “The group will play an important advisory and proactive role, collaborating in synodal style with the Dicastery, to further explore issues related to the pastoral care for youth and other topics of more general interest, including in cooperation with other Dicasteries of the Roman Curia,” dicastery officials said in a statement announcing the appointments.

Synod Members Vote to Dialogue with Study Groups Set Up by Pope

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Members of the Synod of Bishops have voted to give up one of their few free afternoons to “dialogue” with the leaders of the study groups Pope Francis set up to reflect on important questions raised by the synod in 2023. Paolo Ruffini, who is the president of the synod’s communications committee, said synod leaders received Pope Francis’ approval for putting the idea to a vote on Saturday, October 5. It was approved overwhelmingly, and the dialogue is scheduled for Friday, October 18. The study groups are investigating questions such as how bishops are chosen in the Latin-rite church, how to improve seminary education, how to improve relations between bishops and the religious communities that minister in their dioceses, ministry to LGBTQ Catholics, and possible ministry roles for women in the Catholic Church.

Patriarch: Amid ‘Turmoil of Hatred, Violence,’ Christians in Holy Land Keep Spiritual Life Alive

JERUSALEM (OSV News) – In a year filled with the “turmoil of hatred and violence,” it has been very important to keep the “spiritual life of the Christian community,” as well as his own, “alive,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said. “Remaining attached to my spiritual roots was very important,” the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem said on Friday, October. 4, ahead of the year mark of the October 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught on southern Israeli communities that left 1,200 people murdered and 250 taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. It also led to the Israeli military operation into Gaza, which has turned into the devastating Israel-Hamas war that to date has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to officials with Gaza Health Ministry, including Hamas militia members. Cardinal Pizzaballa said the war has had a “terrible impact” on both the Israeli and Palestinian populations. What is missing, he said, is political leadership with a clear exit strategy. He called for a day of fasting, prayer, and penance for his diocese on Monday, October 7, with prayers taking place at the Latin Patriarchate’s co-Cathedral. Pope Francis joined the patriarch the day before and led the recitation of the rosary for peace Sunday, October 6, at Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major. Prayer “changes our heart,” the patriarch said. “We need prayer, penance, in order to be capable of looking at this reality from a spiritual perspective, from the Gospel perspective, not just from a human perspective.”

Bishop Martin Surveys Helene Relief Efforts in North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (OSV News) – Bishop Martin and diocesan staff visited Hendersonville, North Carolina, on Friday, October 4, to survey damage from Tropical Storm Helene and to help with aid delivery efforts, bringing items with them from Charlotte, North Carolina. “The only thing I can do here is to be with people, pray with them, and remind them that Jesus never leaves them,” said Bishop Martin. “They’re tired, they’re worried, and they’re just overwhelmed. Jesus steps into that (situation) all the time. My goal was just to get here and be with people.” Helene – which made landfall in Florida late on September 26 as a Category 4 Hurricane and was downgraded the next day – has been reported to be one of the deadliest storms in the U.S., with more than 215 people confirmed dead. It left a path of devastation across six states, with North Carolina being greatly affected. The scope of the disaster in the Diocese of Charlotte is vast, with more than half of the diocese’s counties declared federal disaster areas. Since September 29, when the widespread extent of the damage from Tropical Storm Helene became apparent, truckloads of emergency supplies have been running multiple times each day from Charlotte to Hendersonville and other western North Carolina communities to help residents who are desperate for water, food, and other essentials. Catholic Charities and the diocese have provided a majority of the relief items at Immaculata parish and school in Hendersonville. Other churches and schools are also serving as aid centers.

Pope Announces He Will Create 21 New Cardinals in December

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis announced he would create 21 new cardinals on December 8, including a 99-year-old former nuncio and the 44-year-old Ukrainian bishop who heads his church’s eparchy in Melbourne, Australia. The 21 cardinals-designate named by the pope on Sunday, October 6, hail from 18 nations. Eight of the cardinals come from Europe, five from Latin America, five from Asia, two from Africa, and just one from North America – Archbishop Francis Leo of Toronto. “Their origin expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim God’s merciful love to all people on earth,” the pope said after reciting the Angelus prayer at midday with visitors in St. Peter’s Square.

* * *