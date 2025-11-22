News Briefs: November 23, 2025 OSV NEWS

Survey: Young Adults Most Engaged, Most at Risk of Leaving Church

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – A new survey shows young adults are the most engaged in the Latin Church in the United States, but the dynamic is “fragile,” and questions of leaving the Church persist. The data also indicate the nation’s Roman Catholics, as Catholics in the Latin Church are commonly known, reflect a mix of both distrust and hope – with Catholics having greater trust in parish pastors than bishops and with the Church at a “crossroads” in the U.S. The results were released on November 4 in a report titled “Trust, Practice, and Renewal in the Catholic Church After Two Decades” by the Leadership Roundtable. Established in 2005 amid the clerical abuse crisis, the nonprofit works to ensure transparency and accountability in the business operations of the Catholic Church in the United States. Young adults, the smallest demographic cohort among the data, “are by far the most engaged in the Church,” said the report. At the same time, they are also uncertain about remaining in the Church. The survey, which identified a “consistent pattern where the institutional Church scores lower than local parishes across,” pointed to the dynamic as a “troubling bifurcation in Catholic experience,” with “one view of the Church at home, another at the diocesan and national level.” On balance, “the data reveals an institution at a critical juncture,” said Leadership Roundtable founder Geoffrey T. Boisi in a news release announcing the report. With “our most engaged Catholics” also “most at risk of walking away,” the task of restoring trust in Church leaders and “strengthening our governance and management structures … must continue,” he said.

Vatican Approves New Liturgy of the Hours Edition Coming in 2027

BALTIMORE (OSV News) – The faithful can expect a new edition of the Liturgy of the Hours, also known as the Divine Office, by Easter of 2027, according to Bishop Steven J. Lopes, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Divine Worship, who made the announcement on Tuesday, November 11, during the bishops’ fall meeting. Bishop Lopes, head of the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter, expressed his gratitude to the body of bishops for their patience and their work over “what has been a 13-year process” from when the bishops first agreed to begin work on revising the Liturgy of the Hours in November of 2012 with the aim of retranslation to “more accurately reflect the original Latin texts.” Outgoing USCCB president Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for Military Services signed the decree of publication, moving the process to the publishers. On October 7, Ascension and Word on Fire Publishing announced that they had been selected as publishers for the new edition. Ahead of the new English edition of the Liturgy of the Hours, liturgical experts are encouraging parishes and other Catholic communities to begin praying the Liturgy of the Hours, which is a required prayer for clergy but encouraged in the laity as it is meant to “become the prayer of the whole People of God,” according to the Catechism.

Businesses Must Pursue Workers’ Good Along with Profit, Pope Says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Although almost 135 years have passed since Pope Leo XIII wrote his encyclical on the economy and labor, Pope Leo XIV, who chose his name to honor that predecessor, said, “The dignity of workers continues, all too often, to be violated.” Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 encyclical, Rerum Novarum, was “born in a time of profound industrial transformations,” his successor said, but it remains “strikingly relevant in the globalized world we inhabit.” Writing to business leaders and others attending the November 13 conference of the Industrial Organization of Argentina, the country’s largest association of manufacturing businesses, Pope Leo reminded the leaders of some of the key teachings of his predecessor. “It was strongly affirmed,” he said, “that ‘it is neither just nor human so to grind men down with excessive labor as to stupefy their minds and wear out their bodies,’” and that workers have a right to a just wage, to form unions or other associations and to live with dignity.

Paris Marks 10 Years Since Terror Attacks

PARIS (OSV News) – France is marking 10 years since the coordinated terrorist attacks that left more than 130 people dead across Paris – including 90 at the Bataclan concert hall. On November 13, 2015, Islamic State group militants struck the heart of the City of Lights with shootings, bombings, and terror that shocked the world. Across the French capital, church bells rang and candles were lit in memory of the victims. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris recalled the terror attack “a long night of anguish” but also a moment to remember the “glimmers of fraternity, love, mutual support, and hope” that emerged amid the horror. President Emmanuel Macron and city leaders attended commemorations as the Eiffel Tower shone in the colors of the French flag. Archbishop Ulrich urged the faithful to pray for peace, recalling that even in tragedy, Christ walks with His people through the night — offering hope stronger than hate.

Cardinal Says Meeting the Pope Changes Lives of the Poor

ROME (OSV News) – Thousands of people in need gathered for the Jubilee of the Poor from November 14-16 in Rome, part of the global celebration of World Day of the Poor, first established by Pope Francis in 2017. Now under Pope Leo XIV, the call to put the poor at the center of the Church’s mission continues. “Helping the poor is a matter of justice before a question of charity,” the pope said, urging new attention to work, housing, health, and education. At the Vatican, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski oversaw events that included the opening of a new Vatican clinic for the homeless and a festive lunch for 1,300 guests in the Paul VI Hall, served by the Vincentian Family. Around the world, Salesian missionaries and Vincentian projects marked the day with concrete help – from new homes to hospital support. For many underprivileged pilgrims arriving in Rome, the goal is simple – as one said, “to become a saint.” All those who helped the poor come to Rome are globally a “large group of people with incredibly good hearts who allow them to come to the tombs of the Apostles,” Cardinal Krajewski said, adding that allowing them to meet the pope “can not only restore their dignity but also change their lives.”

Pope Calls for Greater Vigilance Over Children’s Access to AI

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence online and in schools demands stronger government-enforced safeguards, education in the critical use of media, and more co.nsistent monitoring by parents and teachers, Pope Leo XIV said. “Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable to manipulation through AI algorithms that can influence their decisions and preferences,” the pope told academics, AI experts, and professionals involved in child protection programs on Thursday, November 13. The group was participating in a conference, “The Dignity of Children and Adolescents in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” which was sponsored by Telefono Azzurro, an Italian hotline for children, and its foundation for research on the mental and physical health of children and teens. Pope Leo told the group that as AI grows so must the tools needed “to monitor and guide young people’s interactions with technology.” But that monitoring, he said, will not accomplish much if parents and teachers are not educated about the potential dangers of AI for young people.

