News Briefs: May 4, 2025

Cardinal Pierre: Conclave Is Opportunity to ‘Open Ourselves to the Spirit’

ROME (OSV News) – As the Church prepares for the next conclave, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States, reflected on Pope Francis’ legacy and the future of evangelization. Speaking to OSV News amid the early general congregations of cardinals after the death of Pope Francis, Cardinal Pierre emphasized the late pope’s deep roots in Latin America and the Second Vatican Council. He credited pivotal moments like the 2007 Aparecida meeting, where then-Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio helped draft the final document, as shaping Francis’ missionary focus. “Pope Francis was born in Aparecida,” Cardinal Pierre said. He underscored the pope’s commitment to a “theology of the people,” distancing it from Marxist interpretations of liberation theology. Looking ahead, Cardinal Pierre called for continuity with the pope, saying he cannot be “cloned.” “We need to provide the people the possibility of an encounter with Christ,” he said. While acknowledging Pope Francis’ human flaws, Cardinal Pierre praised his consistency and witness. His message to the faithful? Missionary discipleship begins with personal conversion – not marketing, but authentic witness. “It’s not a business announcement,” he said.

Cardinals, Faithful Flock to Rome’s Center to Pray at Pope’s Tomb

ROME (CNS) – Members of the College of Cardinals had a chance to take a quick bus tour through Rome on their way to visit the tomb of Pope Francis, who wanted to be buried in a Marian basilica three and a half miles from the Vatican. Three large tour buses pulled up alongside the large square in front of the Basilica of St. Mary Major, which was teeming with visitors and security, who scrambled to reposition metal barricades to allow about 110 cardinals a clear passage as they disembarked from the buses on Sunday, April 27. Many people had waited two to three hours to get into the basilica, standing patiently in a line that snaked around to the back of the church and zigzagged its way down the large square behind what is Rome’s largest church dedicated to Mary. The church had opened its doors to the public at 7 a.m. April 27 so people could pay homage to the pope, who wanted to be buried there because of his devotion to Mary and to be closer to the people of Rome, his diocese. The cardinals were invited to visit the pope’s tomb and pray vespers, which was presided over by Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, coadjutor archpriest of the basilica.

At Jubilee of Teenagers, Grief is Mingled with Joyful Hope

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – For thousands of young teens who traveled to Rome for the Jubilee of Teenagers, the announcement of Pope Francis’ death came as a shock. For many, the joy of commemorating the Jubilee Year dedicated to hope was suddenly mingled with grief at the loss of the pontiff, who passed away on Monday, April 21, and uncertainty about how it would affect their pilgrimage to Rome. “We have been preparing for the Jubilee since January,” 22-year-old Vincenzo Pirico, who was accompanying a group of teens from the central Italian city of Pisa, told Catholic News Service on Sunday, April 27. Gustavo Molina, a young man from Quito, Ecuador, said the news of the pope’s passing felt “like a cold shower.” However, for him and the group of teens he accompanied, grief regarding the pope’s passing turned to gratefulness for the opportunity to be in Rome to pay their respects and say goodbye to the first Latin American pope. Not long after the pope’s death was announced, Vatican officials said the closing Mass of the Jubilee of Teenagers would not include the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the first millennial to become a saint, but it would be a memorial Mass instead. The late pontiff’s April 26 funeral marked the beginning of the novendiali, a nine-day period of mourning in which memorial Masses are celebrated each day at St. Peter’s Basilica.

NY Catholics Urged to Oppose Suicide Bill

ALBANY, New York (OSV News) – New York’s Catholic bishops are urging the state’s faithful to speak out against a bill that would legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients. In an April 24 statement, the bishops warned that the measure, known as A136/S138, would open the door to a “dangerous new era” in New York. The proposed law would allow adults with a terminal diagnosis of six months or less to request medication to end their lives. While the bill includes conscience protections for health care providers, the bishops argue it contradicts the medical profession’s core duty to do no harm. With pressing challenges such as homelessness, crime, and health care access facing New Yorkers, the bishops said it’s “unconscionable” for lawmakers to prioritize legalizing suicide. They’re urging Catholics to contact legislators and oppose the bill. “Sadly, we are facing a suicide crisis among young people in our state,” the bishops said, and “now our state will be telling its citizens that some lives – perhaps where there has been a loss of autonomy or a disability – are not worth living.”

Vancouver Archbishop Calls for Prayer after Deadly Attack

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (OSV News) – Archbishop J. Michael Miller, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Vancouver, British Columbia, is calling for prayer after a deadly car-ramming attack in that city amid a Filipino festival. At least 11 have been killed and more than 20 injured after a man drove an Audi SUV into crowds attending the April 26 Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver. The street fair, a celebration of Filipino culture, honors the Philippines’ national hero Datu Lapu-Lapu. A suspect is in custody – a 30-year-old known to police and mental health professionals – and terrorism is not suspected, according to Vancouver Police. Archbishop Miller, who is overseeing the Vancouver archdiocese until the installation of Archbishop Richard W. Smith in May, said in an April 27 statement: “What should have been a joyful gathering to honor Filipino heritage has been overshadowed by sorrow and shock. I encourage all of us to come together in prayer, asking the Lord to pour out His mercy upon those affected and to grant strength to all who are carrying heavy hearts.”

Oldest Religious Sister in U.S. Turns 112

AMITYVILLE, New York (OSV News) – Dominican Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella, a lifelong educator and joyful witness to the faith, celebrated her 112th birthday on Easter at the Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse in Amityville. A member of the Sisters of St. Dominic since 1931, she retired from teaching at 84 but remains active in the ministry of presence. Still attending daily Mass and participating in weekly activities, Sister Dominici moved into assisted living last year but remains more mobile than many of her fellow sisters in their 90s. “She does need some assistance,” said Prioress Sister Peggy McVetty, “although not as much as you’d think at that point in life.” About 30 family members gathered on Easter Sunday, April 20, to celebrate the milestone. She is one of a very small handful of people whose lifespan begins before World War I and the second term of President Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924) and extends beyond her COVID-19 booster shot. Pope Francis, who died April 21, was the eighth pope to reign since she entered her order. Despite some hearing loss, Sister Dominici still keeps up with current events – and conversations. As her favorite saying goes, “God’s not ready for me yet.”

