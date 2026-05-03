News Briefs: May 3, 2026 OSV NEWS

Pope Leo Advances Sainthood Causes, Including Nun Who Served in Missouri

VATICAN CITY (OSV News) — Pope Leo XIV has advanced the sainthood causes of five candidates, including a Dutch Carmelite nun who served in Missouri. Meeting April 27 with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, the pope recognized the heroic virtues of Sister Teresia of the Most Holy Trinity. Born in the Netherlands in 1897, she entered the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus at 19 and professed vows in 1919. That same year, she traveled to the United States to serve as a missionary sister. But after arriving, Sister Teresia developed severe kidney disease. Despite her illness, she continued to serve at her convent in St. Charles, Missouri. According to her congregation’s website, Sister Teresia “wanted to serve God in the order, working in silent union with Him.” “When work was no longer possible, she bore her pain silently, hidden from the world,” the congregation said. She died March 10, 1926, at age 28. The pope also recognized: the martyrdom of Spanish Father Emanuele Berenguer Clusella, Montfort Brother of St. Gabriel Estanislao Ortega García and 48 companions, killed “in hatred of the faith” in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War; the offering of life of Spanish missionary Pedro Manual Salado, a lay member of the “Hogar de Nazaret” association, who died in 2012 in Ecuador when he collapsed after rescuing seven children drowning at sea; the heroic virtues of Mother Maria Eletta di Gesù, an Italian Discalced Carmelite, who was born in Terni, Italy, in 1605; and the heroic virtues of Italian Sister Maria Raffaela De Giovanna, founder of the Congregation of the Tertiary Minim Sisters of St. Francis of Paola, who was born in Genova in 1870.

Archbishop Coakley Calls for Prayer After Attack on White House Press Dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) — Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, denounced violence and called for all to resort to prayer after a gunman’s attempted assault on the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 25, forced the evacuation of the president, first lady and members of the Cabinet. “We are grateful the lives of the president, those who protect him and everyone in attendance last night were spared from serious harm,” the archbishop said in a statement on Sunday, April 26. “Let us all pray for our elected leaders and public officials that they may receive God’s blessings,” he said. “Because human life is a precious gift, there is no room for violence of any kind in our society.” The suspect, reported by the Associated Press and other media outlets as a 31-year-old California man, was in custody awaiting arraignment on Monday, April 27, on several charges.

Diocese of Peoria Sets Schedule of Pilgrimage Events for Sheen Beatification

PEORIA, Illinois (OSV News) — The Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, has released a full schedule of events ahead of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen’s September 24 beatification, inviting pilgrims to “go deeper” and “transform your trip into a sacred journey.” “The Sheen Pilgrimage is a spiritual experience centered around prayer, reflection and celebration,” the diocese said. “Beginning in Peoria on September 15, this pilgrimage includes the anniversary of Sheen’s ordination, the historic beatification Mass and culminates in celebratory Masses and the Sheen Award Gala.” Events begin with a September 15-23 novena at Peoria’s cathedral and include a September 20 anniversary Mass. Celebrations then move to St. Louis for September 23 vespers and the beatification at The Dome at America’s Center. “With anticipation of a great number of people wanting to participate, we chose (The Dome) because of availability, being indoors, and the close proximity to the Diocese of Peoria,” Bishop Tylka said. “Whether you come for a day or the entire week,” the diocese said, “this is an opportunity to walk in the footsteps of a remarkable spiritual leader and grow in faith alongside pilgrims from around the world.”

Pope Leo to New Priests: Keep Church Door Open

ROME (OSV News) — At an ordination Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, April 26, Pope Leo XIV urged 10 new priests to keep the Church’s doors open to a “suffering humanity,” emphasizing that their role is to welcome, not block, those seeking Jesus Christ. Preaching on the World Day of Vocations, he said priests must be “channels, not filters,” reflecting Christ’s patience and tenderness with humility and simplicity. The pope highlighted that a deep bond with Christ expands a priest’s love for all people, calling them to serve as builders of peace and social friendship. He acknowledged today’s fears and divisions but warned against retreating or closing in on others. Addressing the global group of ordinands — most serving the Diocese of Rome — he encouraged them to engage the world with courage, trusting in Jesus’ life and resurrection. Their mission, he said, is to walk alongside people, recognizing God already at work in everyday acts of goodness. “The people you will serve as priests … nhabit pastures that you must come to know,” Pope Leo said.

Pope Encourages U.S. Death Penalty Opponents

CHICAGO (OSV News) — Pope Leo XIV sent a message of support to participants at a DePaul University event marking 15 years since the abolition of the death penalty in his home state of Illinois. In a two-minute video released on Friday, April 24, Pope Leo addressed those on hand for the gathering, which featured anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean and former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn, who in 2011 signed the state bill abolishing capital punishment. “The Catholic Church has consistently taught that each human life, from the moment of conception until natural death, is sacred and deserves to be protected,” Pope Leo said in his message. He summarized the Catholic Church’s position on the death penalty, the formulation of which Pope Francis clarified in 2018, revising paragraph 2267 in the Catechism of the Catholic Church — a move that built on St. John Paul II’s frequent and longstanding calls to abandon the death penalty. “In this regard, we affirm that the dignity of the person is not lost even after various serious crimes are committed,” said Pope Leo. On the same day as the pope released his message, the Trump administration Department of Justice announced plans to expand various forms of administering the federal death penalty, directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons to reinstate the use of the firing squad, the lethal drug pentobarbital and “additional manners of execution” including electrocution and lethal gas.

Pope: Holy See Does Not Approve Blessings of Same-Sex Unions, but ‘All are Welcome’ in Church

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (OSV News) — Pope Leo XIV said on Thursday, April 23, that the Holy See does not approve of formalized blessings of same-sex couples, while stressing that Church unity “should not revolve around sexual matters” and that all people are welcome in the Church. Pope Leo answered questions from journalists ranging from regime change in Iran to the dignity of migrants, in which the pope affirmed countries’ rights to enforce their border laws, while underlining that migrants are human beings who should not be treated like “animals.” Pope Leo was asked about a decision by German Cardinal Reinhard Marx to authorize the blessing of same-sex couples in his archdiocese the day prior, and how the pope intended to preserve unity in the global Church in light of it. “I think it’s very important to understand that the unity or division of the Church should not revolve around sexual matters,” Pope Leo said, listing other matters such as freedom and justice he sees as more important. However, “The Holy See has made it clear that we do not agree with the formalized blessing of couples, in this case homosexual couples … or couples in irregular situations,” and it has communicated its position to the German bishops. He said all are welcome in the Church and “all are invited to follow Jesus, and all are invited to look for conversion in their lives.”

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