News Briefs: May 25, 2025 OSV NEWS

Lisieux Celebrates 100 Years Since the Canonization of ‘The Little Flower’

PARIS (OSV News) – Catholics in Normandy have commemorated the 100th anniversary of the canonization of St. Thérèse of Lisieux with three days of solemn celebrations from May 16 to 18. The events included a live broadcast of the Inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Basilica of St. Thérèse and a procession of her relics through the streets of Lisieux. The procession, led by local bishops and Father Emmanuel Schwab, rector of the sanctuary, was meant to engage both the faithful and those unfamiliar with the church. Born in 1873, Thérèse Martin entered the Carmelite convent at age 15 and died of tuberculosis at 24. Despite her short life, she became known worldwide as “The Little Flower,” a model of simple faith and profound spirituality. Canonized in 1925 by Pope Pius XI, she was later named a doctor of the church by Pope John Paul II in 1997. Throughout the weekend, pilgrims attended Mass, prayer vigils, and exhibitions, immersing themselves in the life and spirituality of St. Thérèse. Bishop Jacques Habert emphasized the enduring draw of her message, saying her “little way” of love and trust in God continues to inspire millions. “It’s a kind of attraction that is beyond our understanding,” he said.

USCIRF Officials Praise Pope Leo XIV for Continuing Vatican’s International Religious Freedom Work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – Official with the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom, an independent, bipartisan U.S. government commission that monitors religious freedom around the globe, praised Pope Leo XIV on Friday, May 16, for demonstrating the Vatican would continue its advocacy for international religious freedom during his papacy. “USCIRF commends His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for highlighting the importance of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) for persecuted religious communities,” Stephen Schneck, chair of the commission, said in a statement. “Throughout the world, we are seeing a significant rise of religious persecution against Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and other religious minorities. It is heartening to see His Holiness speak forcefully on religious freedom so early on in his pontificate.” USCIRF pointed to comments by Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, in his May 8 speech on the importance of building “bridges and dialogue.” “We are hopeful that Pope Leo’s expressed concern for international religious freedom, including the fight against antisemitism, will bring greater tolerance and respect for the rights of persecuted religious communities,” Meir Soloveichik, USCIRF vice chair, said in a statement. “The ability to practice one’s faith openly and freely is a universal right that must be defended and protected.”

Pope Names New Chancellor of Institute for Marriage, Family Sciences

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Leo XIV has named Cardinal Baldassare Reina grand chancellor of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences. The cardinal succeeds Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who turned 80, the Vatican’s mandatory retirement age, April 20. The archbishop had served as grand chancellor since 2016. Cardinal Reina, as papal vicar for Rome, is automatically the grand chancellor of the Pontifical Lateran University, where the institute is based. The institute for studies on marriage and the family was established by St. John Paul II in 1982.

Pope Leo Meets with United States Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – The day after his inauguration Mass, Pope Leo XIV had a closed-door meeting at the Vatican with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who gave him a Chicago Bears jersey and a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump. Vance delivered the letter from President Trump and his wife Melania before the beginning of the meeting, according to a video edited and released by Vatican Media. The short video clip showed Vance handing a large envelope to the pope, telling him it was a letter “from the president and first lady inviting you to come. …” The rest of the sentence was cut. The vice president also met on Monday, May 19, with Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister, after meeting with the pope, according to a Vatican statement. The Vatican press office released a communique outlining only what general themes were discussed during the “cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State” with Archbishop Gallagher. The two parties expressed their satisfaction with the “good bilateral relations” between them, and “the collaboration between church and state was discussed, as well as some matters of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom.” “Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved,” Vatican officials said.

Pope Reaffirms Commitment to Ecumenical, Interreligious Dialogue

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – During a special audience with religious leaders who came to Rome for the inauguration of his papal ministry, Pope Leo XIV vowed to continue working toward Christian unity and promoting dialogue among all religions. “Now is the time for dialogue and building bridges,” the pope said on Monday, May 19, as he met with the leaders in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. His guests included Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, and Catholicos Awa III, patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, as well as Anglican, Methodist, and Lutheran leaders. Representatives of the Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain communities also attended. “As bishop of Rome,” Pope Leo told them, “I consider one of my priorities to be that of seeking the reestablishment of full and visible communion among all those who profess the same faith in God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”

Pope Leo XIV ‘Gives Hope’ for Just Peace, Say War-Weary Ukrainians

ROME (OSV News) – Though only days into his papacy, Pope Leo XIV has given war-weary Ukrainians reason to hope that Russia’s aggression against their nation – now in its 11th year – can be ended through a just peace. “We are already very happy, because … he clearly named who is the victim, who is the aggressor in our situation,” said Basilian Sister Lucia Murashko, who serves just miles from the frontlines in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has invited the pope to Ukraine, as has Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pope Leo’s consistent balance among peace, justice, truth, and dialogue echoes that of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic bishops’ messaging throughout the full-scale invasion, which continues attacks launched in 2014. During a May 14-15 theological conference on Ukraine, which took place in Rome, Taras Dobko, rector of Ukrainian Catholic University, said he was “filled with hope upon hearing the first words of the Holy Father,” which were Christ’s call to peace. “We are longing for peace in Ukraine,” which “will let us lead a life of dignity, and without fear,’ said Dobko.

* * *