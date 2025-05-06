News Briefs: May 11, 2025 OSV NEWS

Trump Posts AI Image of Himself as Pope

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – President Donald Trump on Monday, May 5, dismissed criticism from some U.S. bishops after an image that appeared to be created by artificial intelligence depicting himself as pope was posted to the White House’s social media account. At an event in the Oval Office announcing that Washington will host the 2027 NFL Draft, Trump was asked about the controversy sparked by the image, after some Church officials and commentators criticized the image as insulting to Catholics, while some argued it was made in jest. In response to a question about Catholics who were “not happy” about the image, Trump said: “You don’t mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it.” While some, including Vice President JD Vance and officials with CatholicVote, a right-leaning political advocacy organization that endorsed Trump’s presidential bid, defended the image, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York, in a video posted on X on Sunday, May 4, said, “I hope he didn’t have anything to do with that” in response to a question about Trump’s post. Asked if he was offended by the post, Cardinal Dolan replied, “Well, you know, it wasn’t good.”

Cardinal Dolan, Bishop Barron on Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV

News) – President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 1, signed an executive order creating a religious liberty commission during an interfaith event marking the National Day of Prayer in the White House Rose Garden. Those named to the commission included Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York and Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota. The White House said the commission, which will advise its Faith Office and the Domestic Policy Council, is tasked with producing “a comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, strategies to increase awareness of and celebrate America’s peaceful religious pluralism, current threats to religious liberty, and strategies to preserve and enhance protections for future generations,” and that some of its areas of focus include school choice and conscience protections. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was named as the commission’s chair and Dr. Ben Carson as its vice chair. Ryan Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Reverend Franklin Graham, Pastor Paula White, and television personality Dr. Phil McGraw are among its other members, according to Patrick’s office.

Washington Governor Signs Bill Requiring Clergy to Report Child Abuse

OLYMPIA, Washington (OSV News) – Legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse or neglect in Washington state – even if it was heard during the Sacrament of Confession – was signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson on Friday, May 2. While some have argued the bill closes an important omission from the state’s list of mandatory reporters, others have expressed concern that without exceptions for clergy-penitent privilege, the law could place Catholic priests at odds with civil law in order to uphold Church law regarding the seal of the confessional. The legislation, Senate Bill 5375, will make members of the clergy mandatory reporters, or people required by law to report suspected or known instances of child abuse or neglect, without an exception to the requirement for sacramental confessions. Other mandatory reporters in Washington state include school personnel, nurses, social service counselors, and psychologists. In a May 2 statement, Bishop Thomas A. Daly of Spokane, Washington, said: “I want to assure you that your shepherds, bishop and priests, are committed to keeping the seal of confession – even to the point of going to jail. The Sacrament of Penance is sacred and will remain that way in the Diocese of Spokane.”

At Final Memorial Mass, Francis Remembered as Tireless Shepherd

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – On the final day of official mourning for the death of Pope Francis, the late pontiff was remembered as someone who was determined to live out the mission entrusted to him and serve others, even when his health deteriorated. Presiding over a memorial Mass on Sunday, May 4, French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, said Pope Francis “remained faithful to his mission to the very exhaustion of his strength.” “I was close to him on Easter Sunday, on the balcony of blessings of this basilica, as a witness to his suffering, but above all to his courage and determination to serve the People of God to the end,” Cardinal Mamberti said in his homily in St. Peter’s Basilica. The main concelebrants at the memorial Mass, which marked the final day of the novendiali – the nine days of official mourning and Masses for the late pope – were Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, subdean of the College of Cardinals, and Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, the Chicago-born prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

Supreme Court Hears Case of Catholic Charter School

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV

News) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 30, heard oral arguments in a case concerning the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City’s effort to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school if it survives the challenge. If the high court ultimately sides with the school, the case could result in allowing public dollars to directly fund religious schools. In more than two hours of argument, lawyers arguing in favor of a state school board’s 2023 vote to approve an application by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual School argued the proposed Catholic school met all criteria for approval as a charter school and should not be discriminated against for its religious identity. But a lawyer for the state of Oklahoma argued it would be a violation of both constitutional separation of church and state and Oklahoma state law. In a joint statement released in response to the arguments, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City and Bishop David A. Konderla of Tulsa said, “We are grateful that the U.S. Supreme Court heard our case and now entrust it to their wisdom.” The bishops said they “pray and hope for a decision that stands with religious liberty and the rights of Oklahoma families to make their own decisions in selecting the best educational options for their children.”

Archbishop to U.N.: Dialogue, Disarmament ‘Best Way’ to Honor Pope Francis

NEW YORK (OSV News) – Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Holy See’s U.N. permanent observer, has reiterated a call to end nuclear proliferation, saying “the best way” to honor the late Pope Francis is to “rediscover the spirit” that created the global organization following World War II and collaboratively strive for peace. The archbishop shared his thoughts in two April 29 addresses at the U.N.’s New York headquarters. At a plenary meeting of the U.N. General Assembly convened to commemorate Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, at age 88, Archbishop Caccia stressed the late pontiff “recognized the fundamental importance of multilateralism, with the UN at its center.” While “not afraid to highlight the need” for what he’d called “reform and adaptation,” the late pope was “clear” that the U.N. was necessary, said Archbishop Caccia. With conflicts rising globally and military spending soaring, said Archbishop Caccia, “international peace cannot rest on a false sense of security based on the threat of mutual destruction, total annihilation or the fragile balance of military powers.” Archbishop Caccia once again urged nations to adopt the U.N.’s treaty against nuclear proliferation. “Even as the winds of war blow with renewed force and fear threatens to overshadow peace and human fraternity, a world free of nuclear weapons is not only possible, but necessary,” he said.

* * *