News Briefs: March 23, 2025 OSV NEWS

Pope Stable, Has Reduced Need for Oxygen Overnight

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – After more than a month in the hospital, Pope Francis’ condition continues to be stable, Vatican officials said on Saturday, March 15, and he gradually is “reducing the need for noninvasive mechanical ventilation at night.” The pope’s continued stable condition confirmed “the progress shown in the last week,” according to the Vatican medical bulletin. “The Holy Father still requires inpatient medical therapy, motor, and respiratory physiotherapy,” it said. “At present, these therapies show further, gradual improvements.” The 88-year-old pope, hospitalized since February 14 with multiple respiratory infections, began receiving oxygen through a breathing mask on February 28 after suffering an episode of bronchospasm, Vatican official had previously said. After overcoming two more acute episodes of respiratory crisis on March 3, the pope began alternating between receiving high-flow oxygen through a nasal tube during the day and mechanical ventilation at night. “Noninvasive mechanical ventilation” typically entails a treatment that delivers air with added oxygen through a tightly fitted face mask and using positive pressure to assist breathing.

Film on Matt Talbot Shows the Power of Faith, Thirst for Holiness

PHILADELPHIA (OSV News) – A forthcoming docudrama is highlighting how an Irish laborer, now on the path to possible sainthood, has become a patron of those battling addiction – and those thirsting for holiness. Catholic filmmaker Bill Rose, whose Joyful Films company has garnered two Emmy awards, told OSV News production for “Matt Talbot: Urban Mystic” began last year, with filming in Dublin and Philadelphia. The project, matttalbotfilm.com, surveys the transformation of Talbot from a desperate teenage alcoholic to a sober, steadfast man of piety, well prior to the development of 12-step addiction recovery programs and inpatient substance abuse treatment. Talbot’s “legacy and inspiration really laid the groundwork for recovery in many ways, before AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and before people even knew what mental health was,” Rose told OSV News, adding he was “blown away” by the laborer’s life story. The docudrama project has also been a spiritual lesson in trust, said Rose, adding that he’s hopeful the film will be ready in time for June 7, 2025, the 100th anniversary of Talbot’s death, and will change lives in need of healing. “God’s got a special place in his heart for this,” said Rose.

Pope Approves Next Phase of Synod, Setting Path to 2028 Assembly

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis has approved the next phase of the Synod of Bishops on synodality, launching a three-year implementation process that will culminate in an ecclesial assembly at the Vatican in October of 2028. In a letter published on Saturday, March 15, Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the synod, announced that the synod’s new phase will focus on applying its conclusions at all levels of the church, with dioceses, bishops’ conferences, and religious communities working to integrate synodality into daily church life before the meeting at the Vatican in 2028. “For now, therefore, a new synod will not be convened; instead, the focus will be on consolidating the path taken so far,” he wrote in the letter addressed to all bishops, eparchs, and the presidents of national and regional bishops’ conferences. Cardinal Grech told bishops that Pope Francis approved the three-year plan on Tuesday, March 11, at Rome’s Gemelli hospital where he has been being treated since February 14. The final document of the synod on synodality, approved by Pope Francis in October of 2024, emphasized synodality as essential to the church’s mission and called for greater lay participation, mandatory pastoral councils, and continued study on women in ministry and seminary formation. Throughout the next three years, dioceses, bishops’ conferences, and religious communities will work to integrate synodal principles into Church life with the guidance of a Vatican-issued document scheduled to be published in May.

Pope Francis Congratulates CRS on Rice Bowl’s 50th Anniversary

BALTIMORE (OSV News) – Pope Francis congratulated Catholic Relief Services on the 50th anniversary of CRS Rice Bowl, CRS’ annual Lenten program dedicated to global hunger and poverty alleviation efforts. CRS, the official international relief and development agency of the Catholic Church in the United States, is marking the 50th anniversary of its Rice Bowl program this Lent, which has raised more than $350 million to support domestic and overseas poverty relief efforts. Of the funds raised each year, 25 percent help local diocesan outreaches while 75 percent benefit CRS programs abroad. The organization has described that effort, with its iconic cardboard collection box, as more important than ever in light of a freeze on much United States foreign aid. “I was pleased to learn that the Rice Bowl program of Catholic Relief Services is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary,” Pope Francis wrote in a letter the group shared with media on Friday, March 14. “On this auspicious occasion, I express my good wishes to all involved in this noble initiative as well as my gratitude for the faithful in the United States of America, who, through this service, assist the poorest and most vulnerable at home and abroad.”

Expanding Child Tax Credits Seen as a Pro-Life, Anti-Poverty Lifeline for Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – The 2021 American Rescue Plan brought a major victory for families, lifting 3.7 million children in the United States out of poverty by increasing the federal child tax credit and making it fully refundable. For the first time, even families with little or no income could access the credit, benefitting millions, especially in minority communities. The maximum credit was raised to $3,600 for children younger than 6 and $3,000 for kids aged 6 to 17, with no cap for multiple children. The program had a measurable impact, reducing child poverty to 5.2 percent. However, this boost expired, and the existing credit of $2,000 per qualifying child is set to halve after 2025. States may offer a lifeline with their own child tax credits. Currently 16 states and the District of Columbia have such programs. As federal support wanes, some states are stepping in with their own solutions, which is “a huge policy shift (and) really an area to watch,” said Megan Curran, policy director at Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, in New York City. There are also indications that child tax credits are a pro-life asset, with Josh McCabe, director of Social Policy at the Niskanen Center in Washington, D.C. pointing to research supporting the view they “can tilt the scales toward having the child” for some on the margins.

U.S. Holy Year Pilgrims Add Pope to Their List of Prayer Intentions

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Hundreds of pilgrims from the United States gathered for Mass at the majestic Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica with two main intentions in mind: the health of Pope Francis and the needs of their loved ones at home. In early March, the bishops of Pittsburgh and of San Bernardino, California, led official diocesan pilgrimages for the Holy Year 2025. For the Mass on Monday, March 17, at the Vatican, they were joined by groups from St. Agnes School in St. Paul, Minnesota, and several others, filling all the pews and many plastic chairs as well. Pittsburgh Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman gave the homily at the Mass, focusing on the Lenten call to conversion and the Jubilee Year gift of an indulgence, which is the remission of the temporal punishment due for one’s sins. Bishop Alberto Rojas of San Bernardino concelebrated the Mass and afterward led his pilgrims on the long procession to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica.

* * *