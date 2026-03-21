News Briefs: March 22, 2026 OSV NEWS

Pope Leo Points to St. Joseph as a Model of ‘Being Present’

ROME (OSV News) – One week before the Church celebrated the feast of St. Joseph, Pope Leo XIV urged Christians to learn from the saint’s example of faithful presence and responsibility. Speaking in the Clementine Hall at the Apostolic Palace ahead of Joseph’s March 19 feast day, the pope said the foster father of Jesus shows how authentic welcome requires care for others. “This is exactly what St. Joseph did in caring for the family entrusted to him by the Lord,” he said. “In him we recognize that welcoming is not only presence but also guardianship. Guardianship means being attentive to others, respecting their choices, and caring for them.” Drawing on the Gospel of Luke and Psalm 121, the pope said Joseph teaches that presence requires responsibility. “Joseph shows us that presence and guardianship are inseparable dimensions.”

Catholics ‘Stand in Solidarity’ with Jewish Community after Michigan Synagogue Attack

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Michigan (OSV News) – Detroit Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger called for prayers and said Catholics in southeast Michigan “stand in solidarity” with their Jewish brothers and sisters. He made the comments hours after a terrorist gunman attacked a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township. Law enforcement said a man rammed a truck into Temple Israel and opened fire on Thursday, March 12. The gunman died. No staff or children at the synagogue and its attached school were hurt. A security guard was being treated for injuries and was expected to recover, law enforcement said. “On behalf of the Catholic community of southeastern Michigan, I want to express my profound sorrow over today’s violent attack at Temple Israel,” Archbishop Weisenburger said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters, holding in prayer all those affected by this act of violence, especially those who are wounded, grieving, or shaken, including the congregation, first responders, and the greater community.”

Vatican Releases Synod Report on Women’s Role in Church Leadership

ROME (OSV News) – The Vatican has released the final report of a Synod of Bishops on synodality study group examining women’s participation in the Church, calling for expanded leadership roles for women that do not involve ordained ministry. The 75-page report, published on Tuesday, March 10, in English and Italian, encourages what it calls a broader “charismatic path” for women in Church life. “Alongside the sacramental path and distinct from it, there is also a charismatic path that can be fruitfully pursued to open new spaces of participation for the lay faithful, particularly for women,” the document states. It adds that “today laywomen have the right to affirm their participation in the mission of the Church … on the basis of the charisms given by God.” The report urges theologians and canon lawyers to explore “new forms of exercising authority grounded in the Sacrament of Baptism and distinct from those deriving from holy orders, so that adequate canonical forms may be found to make effective the participation of women in roles of leadership within the Church.” It does not address the question of a female diaconate. The document highlights biblical models such as the Virgin Mary and St. Mary Magdalene and recent Vatican appointments of women to leadership roles.

Detroit Archbishop Offers Pastoral Message on Clergy Abuse

DETROIT (OSV News) – In a new pastoral message released on Wednesday, March 11, Detroit Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger expressed “heartfelt sorrow for the evil of abuse” and detailed new policies for fingerprinting, victim assistance, education, and monitoring. The message, titled “Rebuilding Trust: A Pastoral Message on Abuse, Reform, and Hope,” was released ahead of his first anniversary as Detroit’s chief shepherd. Archbishop Weisenburger acknowledged the pain caused by the sins of clergy sexual abuse, and he said while the Church has made important strides, “We must commit ourselves to ongoing accountability, transparency, and the unwavering protection of those entrusted to our care – especially God’s beloved little ones.” The archdiocese will expand its reserves dedicated to providing funding for the psychiatric and psychological care of victims. In April of 2025, Archbishop Weisenburger named an episcopal vicar for clergy discipline who, with his team, has conducted “a comprehensive and unprecedented review” of all of the Archdiocese of Detroit’s files, processes, and protocols.

Pope Leo to Receive Liberty Medal for Promoting Religious Liberty, Human Dignity

PHILADELPHIA (OSV News) – As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, Pope Leo XIV will be honored in the nation’s former capital of Philadelphia (1790-1800) for his efforts to promote religious liberty as well as freedom of expression and conscience. The National Constitution Center will bestow its Liberty Medal on Pope Leo on July 3 during a public ceremony outside its location at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, part of Independence National Historical Park, home to several sites of historical significance in the nation’s founding. The medal honors both individuals and organizations “who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe,” said the center in its release. The pope is set to deliver live acceptance remarks from the Vatican, which will be livestreamed to in-person attendees and online at the center’s website.

Omaha Police Arrest Son Suspected of Murdering His Father, a Catholic Deacon

OMAHA, Nebraska (OSV News) – A Catholic deacon in Omaha, Nebraska, has been murdered, with his adult son now in custody as the suspected killer. Deacon John Zak, who served at St. Peter Catholic Church in Omaha, was found dead in his home late March 11. The deacon’s son, 36-year-old Martin Zak, was arrested the following day on suspicion of criminal homicide, felony flight to evade arrest, and felony theft of at least $5,000. The arrest took place after law enforcement attempted to stop Zak’s vehicle. He is currently being held in the Douglas County jail on $1 million bond, the Douglas County Attorney’s Office told OSV News. Father John Broheimer, pastor at St. Peter, released a statement posted to the parish website, describing the deacon’s death as “a great shock to his family and to our parish.”

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