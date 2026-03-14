News Briefs: March 15, 2026 OSV NEWS

Vatican Synod Study Group Proposes Creation of Commission for New Technologies

ROME (OSV News) – A study group from the 2023-24 Synod of Bishops on synodality has recommended the creation of a new “Pontifical Commission for Digital Culture and New Technologies” in the first of 15 synod study group reports expected in the coming weeks. The Vatican published the first two final reports from its synod study groups on Tuesday, March 3. The first report contains recommendations on navigating the Church’s presence in digital spaces. The second report focuses on guidelines for the formation of future priests and includes a call for more women to play a role in aiding the formation of seminarians for the priesthood. The report also lists 26 real-world examples of “best practices” from seminaries around the world. Among those highlighted: a program in eight U.S. dioceses focused on healing wounds caused by the excessive use of technology and family breakdown, centered on an eight-day silent retreat and a small-group chastity program; and a Nigerian seminary that requires seminarians to perform all maintenance work and cleaning of their seminary building to “experience the dignity of human labor.”

Pope Tells Youth: Jesus Is Close By, So Just Open Your Eyes

ROME (CNS) – Every Catholic parish needs to show that Jesus, who promises a just, true, and full life, is always near, Pope Leo XIV said. “I encourage you to ensure that parish activities are a sign of a Church that, like a mother, takes care of her children, without condemning them but rather welcoming them, listening to them, and supporting them in the face of danger,” he told parishioners at the Church of St. Mary of the Presentation in Rome in his homily on Sunday, March 8. “As a good and caring Shepherd, the Lord always waits for us and accompanies us, wherever we live and however we are. He mercifully heals our wounds and gives Himself as a gift to us, enabling us in turn to become a gift for our brothers and sisters,” he said. Before celebrating Mass, the pope met with families and young people outside. “Jesus is coming to your home, in your heart, in your life. We have to be ready to open that door to find Jesus, who is waiting for us,” he said. “Jesus is close to us. Let’s open our eyes!” he said, indicating the Lord can be found in those who suffer or seek help. “He asks us to bring them what we have received.”

‘Catholic Saints of America’ Celebrates America’s 250th birthday

CHAMPION, Wisconsin (OSV News) – Drawing inspiration from St. Carlo Acutis, a national shrine in Wisconsin is inviting Catholics to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States this summer by joining in prayer and learning about the holy men and women of America. Scheduled for July 1-9, “Catholic Saints of America” will feature a special novena, an exhibit honoring Americans who are saints or on the path to sainthood, and an opportunity to venerate their relics. The event will be held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion near Green Bay, Wisconsin, the site of the only Church-approved Marian apparition site in the United States. The shrine is in the process of inviting promoters of all U.S. causes to participate. So far, the promoters of more than 35 causes have confirmed they will collaborate in some way.

Christians ‘Most Persecuted Religious Community in the World,’ Vatican Tells U.N.

GENEVA (OSV News) – The Vatican’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva warned that Christians remain the most persecuted religious group worldwide and called for stronger protections for religious freedom. Speaking at a March 3 event during the U.N. Human Rights Council’s 61st session, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero said nearly 400 million Christians face persecution or violence – roughly 1 in 7 believers globally. He noted that almost 5,000 Christians were killed for their faith in 2025, about 13 each day. The event, organized in cooperation with the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians, brought diplomats, experts, and civil society leaders together to highlight growing threats to Christians and broader religious freedom concerns. Archbishop Balestrero said governments have a “fundamental responsibility” to defend religious liberty and hold perpetrators accountable. He warned that persecution can also take subtle forms, including social marginalization or legal pressures against believers. “These are not superficial acts,” he said. “They are serious violations of the rights of Christians.” The archbishop added that religious freedom must be recognized not as a privilege granted by states but as a basic human right.

Chaldean Catholic Bishop in California Jailed for Alleged Financial Crimes

SAN DIEGO (OSV News) – Bishop Emanuel Shaleta of the Chaldean Catholic Diocese of St. Peter the Apostle in San Diego has been arrested and jailed on several financial charges. The 69-year-old bishop, who is facing accusations of embezzlement, money laundering, and inappropriate personal relationships, had submitted his resignation to the Vatican in January, and according to The Pillar was expected to travel to Rome. He was “contacted and detained” on Thursday, March 5, at the San Diego International Airport while “attempting to leave the country,” according to a statement issued that same day by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop Shaleta was being held in San Diego’s central jail on $125,000 bail, with court approval required for payment and release. The Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate issued a statement saying it had cooperated with Vatican’s “thorough investigations” in pursuit of “a just and impartial decision” on the situation, which “has prompted a range of responses. It added, “All perspectives are being taken seriously and require careful review, proper documentation, and time so that the truth may be fully and fairly discerned.”

Sudanese Bishops Express Distress at the Massacre of 178 in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (OSV News) – Catholic bishops in Sudan and South Sudan are condemning a deadly attack that left nearly 178 people dead in northern South Sudan on Monday, March 2. Local officials say unidentified armed youths – allegedly linked to the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition – carried out the assault in the Ruweng Administrative Area. Authorities report at least 90 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, were killed, along with 79 soldiers. Many survivors fled to a nearby U.N. peacekeeping base for safety. Bishop Christian Carlassare of Bentiu told OSV News that gunfire could be heard near the Parish of Mary Help of Christians in his diocese. In messages to OSV News, he pleaded for dialogue over violence, saying the land has already suffered too much conflict. In a joint statement, bishops led by Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba condemned the killings as “heinous and senseless,” warning that cycles of revenge are tearing communities apart. South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, gained independence in 2011 but has struggled with recurring violence since a devastating civil war erupted in 2013.

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