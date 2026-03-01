News Briefs: March 1, 2026 OSV NEWS

At Lenten Retreat, Bishop Warns of Gospel’s Use‘As a Weapon in Culture Wars’

VATICAN CITY (OSV News) – In his first reflection at the Lenten retreat with Pope Leo XIV and the Roman Curia on Sunday, February 22, and Monday, February 23, Norwegian Trappist Bishop Erik Varden urged Vatican officials to embrace Lent as a season of authentic Christian witness, not culture war combat. Preaching the Roman Curia’s annual retreat February 22–27 in the Pauline Chapel, Bishop Varden warned against using the Gospel as a weapon. “Every manipulation of Christian words and symbols for other purposes must be vigorously challenged,” he said, adding that errors are best corrected through teaching and example – not indignation. Chosen by Pope Leo to lead the reflections, Bishop Varden focused on the theme, “Illuminated by a Hidden Glory.” He described Lent as a time stripped of excess, calling Christians to embody the peace “which the world cannot give.” That peace, he said, is not ease but the foundation of a transformed society.

Pope Renews ‘Heartfelt Appeal’ for Ceasefire’ in Russia-Ukraine War

VATICAN CITY (OSV News) – Pope Leo XIV has renewed his “heartfelt appeal” for an “immediate ceasefire” in Russia’s war against Ukraine and again urged dialogue “be strengthened to pave the way toward peace.” “Peace cannot be postponed,” the pope said at the end of the Angelus on Sunday, February 22, in St. Peter’s Square. “It is an urgent necessity that must find a home in our hearts and be translated into responsible decisions. … Let the weapons fall silent, let the bombings cease.” The pope’s repeated appeal for peace came two days ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Initiated in 2014, Russia’s war against Ukraine was accelerated by the invasion on February 24, 2022. “Four years have passed since the beginning of the war against Ukraine,” Pope Leo said. “My heartfelt thoughts remain focused on the tragic situation unfolding before the eyes of the whole world.” He called all to unite in prayer “for the embattled people of Ukraine.’ Since February of 2022, more than 14,500 civilians – including 745 children – have been confirmed killed, with tens of thousands more injured.

St. Francis’ Relics Open to Public for First Extended Veneration in 800 years

ASSISI, Italy (OSV News) – For the first time in 800 years, the mortal remains of St. Francis of Assisi are on extended public display. The monthlong veneration, drawing some 370,000 registered pilgrims to the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, marks the 800th anniversary of the saint’s death in 1226 and runs through March 22. Pilgrims from around the world lined up on Sunday, February 22, for the first day of public veneration to pray before the bones of “the Little Poor Man of Assisi. Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime called the exposition “an event of extraordinary grace,” adding, “this body, fragile and poor, reminds us that the Gospel is also lived with the body, with real choices, with daily gestures.” Franciscan Brother Jimmy Zammit said, “If our heart becomes more Franciscan, we become makers of peace,” urging Catholics worldwide to live the saint’s legacy.

Pope Leo Tells Priests Not to Use AI to Write Homilies

or Seek Likes on TikTok

VATICAN CITY (OSV News) – Pope Leo XIV has urged priests to not to use artificial intelligence to write their homilies or to seek “likes” on social media platforms like TikTok. In a question-and-answer session with clergy from the Diocese of Rome, the pope said priests should resist “the temptation to prepare homilies with artificial intelligence.” “Like all the muscles in the body, if we do not use them, if we do not move them, they die. The brain needs to be used, so our intelligence must also be exercised a little so as not to lose this capacity,” Pope Leo said in the closed-door meeting, according to a report by Vatican News on Friday, February 20. “To give a true homily is to share faith,” and artificial intelligence “will never be able to share faith,” the pope added.

Cardinal Dolan: Vance ‘Apologized’ for Comments About U.S. Bishops and Immigration

NEW YORK (OSV News) – Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan said U.S. Vice President JD Vance “apologized” for “out of line” comments he made against the nation’s Catholic bishops over immigration. The cardinal, who recently retired as archbishop of New York and is now the co-chief of police chaplains in that city, recalled an undated conversation he had with Vance and spoke about it in a February 19 interview with Mark Irons of EWTN News. During the 32-minute interview, which spanned a range of topics, Irons asked Cardinal Dolan how he would “grade” Vance. While describing Vance as “a very good guy,” Cardinal Dolan said he had directly addressed him about Vance’s public accusations that the nation’s bishops helped migrants for financial gain. “When he suggested that bishops in the United States were pro-immigrant because we were making money, which was not only untrue, it was scurrilous – and he apologized,” said Cardinal Dolan. “He says, ‘That was out of line, and that’s not true.’”

Removal of Slavery Display

‘Robs Us’ of History, Healing,

Say Black Catholic Leaders

PHILADELPHIA (OSV News) – The Trump administration’s effort to remove a slavery exhibit at a national historic site in Philadelphia distorts history while eroding racial justice and healing, several Black Catholic leaders told OSV News. And although the display was reinstalled on Thursday, February 19, under a federal judge’s order – a move the administration has appealed – more work needs to be done overall in countering the sin of racism, they said. “We cannot erase our history; it will crop up to bite us when we least expect,” said M. Shawn Copeland, professor emerita of systematic theology at Boston College and author of “Knowing Christ Crucified: The Witness of African American Religious Experience.” Catholic scholar, author, and speaker Gloria Purvis told OSV News the display’s removal was “a larger part … of erasing the Black experience as well as Black accomplishments from American history.” Father Reginald Norman, president of the National Association of Black Catholic Administrators and pastor of St. Mark Parish in Stratford, Connecticut, described the display removal as “very oppressive.” He said people “are panicking” because they think Black history is gone forever, but “it will never be gone as long as we remember it.” The priest added, “We will march on, and we’ll do the work” of healing racial injustice.

Mexican Bishops Urge Prudence, Prayer as Violence Erupts

MEXICO CITY (OSV News) – Mexico’s bishops are urging calm and caution after a deadly military operation sparked violence across several states. In a February 22 message, the Mexican bishops’ conference called on the faithful to follow safety protocols, avoid unnecessary travel, and shelter at home when needed. The statement, signed by conference president Bishop Ramón Castro Castro of Cuernavaca and Auxiliary Bishop Héctor M. Pérez Villareal of Mexico City, invited Catholics to respond with prudence and prayer. The appeal followed the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. According to the Associated Press, a shootout left four dead, including Oseguera. The bishops asked for intensified prayer, invoking Our Lady of Guadalupe, and calling Catholics to be “sowers of reconciliation and fraternity.” Invoking the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the bishops prayed that Mary would “cover us with her mantle, protect our families, and help us build paths of justice, peace, and hope.”

