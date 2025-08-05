News Briefs: August 10, 2025 OSV NEWS

Pope to Name St. John Henry Newman a Doctor of the Church

ROME (OSV News) – St. John Henry Newman, the 19th-century theologian, intellectual, and preacher who journeyed from Anglicanism to Catholicism, powerfully shaping religious thought in both faith traditions, will be named a Doctor of the Church by Pope Leo XIV. The news was announced by Vatican officials shortly after Pope Leo’s July 31 audience with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. The Vatican news bulletin stated that the pope had “confirmed the affirmative opinion of the plenary session of cardinals and bishops, members of the dicastery” for sainthood causes, on conferring the title, which since the early Church has been bestowed on saints whose doctrinal writing and teachings are held to have special authority. St. Ambrose, St. Augustine, St. Gregory the Great, and St. Jerome were the first four Doctors of the Church, and excluding today’s announcement, there have been 37 saints so named. The move had been supported by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, who at their November 2023 plenary assembly voted almost unanimously to support a request by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales that Newman be named a Doctor of the Church.

Peace, Disarmament Begin in the Heart, USCCB President Says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – Peace and nuclear disarmament begin in the heart, said the head of the nation’s Catholic bishops. “We must renew our efforts to work for the conversion of heart required for a global commitment to lasting peace, and thus the elimination of nuclear weapons,” said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The archbishop shared his thoughts in an August 4 statement ahead of the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The attacks on the two Japanese cities – launched by the U.S. on August 6 and 9, 1945, in an effort to force the unconditional surrender of Japan and hasten the end of the war – killed an estimated 110,000 to 210,000 people. In marking the anniversary of the atomic bombings, said Archbishop Broglio, “Let us prayerfully remember the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and urge the United States and the international community to work diligently for nuclear disarmament around the world. Following Pope Leo XIV’s recent appeal, we exhort all nations to ‘shape their future by works of peace, not through violence and bloody conflict!’”

Pope Visits Teen Who Fell Ill During Jubilee of Youth

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Leo XIV visited a Spanish teenager who had to be hospitalized during the Jubilee of Youth and prayed with and spoke to the family. The pope said that if the teen “had come all the way to Rome, then (the pope) could come all the way to the hospital to see him,” Carmen Gloria Gonzálvez, the teen’s mother, told Vatican News on Monday, August 4. “As a mother, I saw that Jesus Christ came close to me and said, ‘You are not alone.’ That’s what the pope’s presence in the hospital meant to me: the confirmation that God has not abandoned us.” During the evening prayer vigil in Rome’s Tor Vergata neighborhood on Saturday, August 2, Pope Leo had asked people to pray for “a young Spanish man, Ignacio Gonzálvez,” who was admitted to the Vatican-owned Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome. The 15-year-old Ignacio was in the intensive care unit and sedated after suffering from an acute attack, causing him to collapse; it turned out he has lymphoma affecting his respiratory system, according to Vatican News. Doctors said if he had not gotten to the hospital when he did, he could have died.

West Virginia Bishop Pens Pastoral Letter on Immigration

WHEELING, West Virginia (OSV News) – Amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, Bishop Mark E. Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia, is urging people in the state to “affirm the humanity of all immigrants, regardless of legal status.” The bishop released a “Statement on the Current Immigration Crisis,” which was posted to the diocese’s Facebook page on Thursday, July 31. He also called on every person to “pray for the courage to do the right thing,” including those tasked with carrying out the nation’s laws, warning that God will judge each person by their actions. The three-page document comes as the Department of Homeland Security works to fulfill a mass deportation campaign promise by President Donald Trump. “We are a nation built on the backs of men and women who came from other countries, whether freely or in chains,” said Bishop Brennan in his statement. “Now we see our government adopting harsh measures to deport as many immigrants as possible, often without distinguishing between true criminals and law-abiding persons.” He stressed the importance of prayer, outreach, and action in upholding the dignity of immigrants as part of how Catholics must act on Jesus Christ’s commands in the Gospels.

Mass Celebrated at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ for Catholic Migrants

MIAMI (OSV News) – The Archdiocese of Miami celebrated the first Mass for detainees at “Alligator Alcatraz,” the Trump administration’s immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades. “I am pleased that our request to provide for the pastoral care of the detainees has been accommodated,” said Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski in a statement dated Friday, August 1, and released on Sunday, August 3. The archbishop added, “Also, we were able to respond to a request to provide similar service to the staff who reside at the facility.” According to officials with the archdiocese, the first liturgy was celebrated on Saturday, August 2, with “regular liturgical celebrations” set to continue “following the facility’s guidelines and the pastoral availability of our clergy.” An archdiocesan spokesperson said confidentiality agreements prohibited photographs and the release of the names of clergy and participants at the on-site liturgy. Access to the facility for pastoral care came “after months of dialogue” among Florida’s Catholic bishops, archdiocesan leadership, and state correctional authorities, officials with the archdiocese said.

Brian Burch Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – In a rare Saturday session, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Brian Burch, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, in a vote of 49-44 along party lines on August 2. Burch, the former president of the pro-Trump political advocacy organization CatholicVote, was confirmed amid a day of voting on a slate of nominees after Democratic senators refused to reach a deal to advance Trump’s backlog of executive branch nominees by unanimous consent or voice votes. The Vatican ambassador role is meant to represent the U.S. government’s positions on many issues to the Holy See in its capacity as a nation-state in diplomatic efforts. Burch succeeds former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly, who assumed the role in April of 2022 and stepped down in July of 2024.

