News Briefs: April 27, 2025 OSV NEWS

Pope Died of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coma, Vatican Officials Report

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, after suffering a stroke and heart attack, said the director of Vatican City State’s department of health services. The pope had also gone into a coma. “I certify that His Holiness Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936, resident of Vatican City, Vatican citizen, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on April 21, 2025, in his apartment at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, Vatican City, from: cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiovascular collapse,” said the statement, signed by the director, Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, and published by the Vatican press office. The doctor said the pope also had a history of: “a previous episode of acute respiratory failure due to polymicrobial bilateral pneumonia; multiple bronchiectases; arterial hypertension; and type II diabetes.” A heart monitor or ECG was used to ascertain his death, that is, that there was no longer any heart activity, he wrote on the signed declaration.

Crowds Gather to Pray the Rosary for the Repose of Pope’s Soul

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Just as hundreds of people had gathered at the Vatican each night to recite the Rosary when Pope Francis was hospitalized, throngs returned to recite the Marian prayer for the repose of his soul after his death. Pope Francis died at 7:35 a.m. (Roman time) on Monday, April 21; 12 hours later, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, led the recitation of the Rosary on the basilica steps. Earlier in the day, Vatican employees had hurriedly removed the thousands of festive Easter flowers that had decorated the steps. But Cardinal Gambetti, introducing the prayer, told people in the square that it is Easter that tells Christians that “death is not a door that closes but the entrance into the heavenly Jerusalem, where mourning is changed into dance, and sackcloth into the garment of joy.”

U.S. Cardinal to Play Key Role Until a New Pope is Elected

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – With the death of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, the practical aspects of overseeing the day-to-day needs of the Church and organizing a papal election fall to U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell. Standing in the chapel of Pope Francis’ residence, it was Cardinal Farrell who announced to the world that the pope had died. The 77-year-old, Irish-born former bishop of Dallas, Texas, has been “camerlengo” or chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church since 2019, although the job was basically just a title while Pope Francis was alive. Now Cardinal Farrell’s responsibilities range from ensuring that nothing is touched or tampered with in Pope Francis’ rooms in the Domus Sanctae Marthae to selecting the technicians who will sweep the Sistine Chapel for electronic bugs, cameras, and recording devices.

U.S. Bishops Honor Pope Francis’ Legacy in Hours After His Death

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – Catholic bishops across the United States are mourning the death of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, at the Vatican. Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said the late pontiff “renewed for us the mission to bring the Gospel out to the ends of the earth.” Bishops across the U.S. highlighted Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor, migrants, and unborn, as well as his bold call for ecological stewardship and peace. The pope “illuminated with new depth the pastoral dimension of the Church’s mission,” said Washington, D.C., Cardinal Robert W. McElroy. “Yes, we are sad, but we are filled with Easter joy,” said New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan. Archbishop Richard G. Henning of Boston said that Pope Francis’ “legacy as Holy Father is broad and deep,” and his example “remains a guiding light to the universal Church.” Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago urged Catholics to honor the pope’s legacy by reshaping their hearts to be attentive to others’ needs. Various other bishops recalled the pope’s pastoral warmth, humility, and defense of human dignity. His passing in the Jubilee Year of Hope, which he inaugurated, was noted as a fitting ending to his 12-year papacy. Many bishops ended their statements with traditional prayers for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul and hope for his eternal rest.

‘Pope of the People’: Catholic Leaders Recall Francis as Champion of Mercy, Love

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (OSV News) – Catholic leaders across the United States mourned the death of Pope Francis, praising his prophetic voice, radical compassion, and deep commitment to the marginalized. Kerry Alys Robinson, president of Virginia-based Catholic Charities USA, called him “a modern-day prophet” and “a pope of the people” who inspired change in both Church and society in Christlike commitment to the Gospel. From climate change to migration and poverty, Pope Francis met complex crises with mercy and action, she said. Jesuit Father Brian Paulson, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, highlighted the pope’s pastoral heart and closeness to society’s peripheries, from visiting an Italian island sought by refugees to washing prisoners’ feet. Presidents of The Catholic University of America and the University of Notre Dame echoed admiration for his authenticity and message of mercy, while Catholic Relief Services and Jesuit Refugee Service honored his global witness to justice. Remembered as a pope of “firsts” and “surprises,” Pope Francis left a legacy of humility, boldness, and advocacy for human dignity. “Abide in life, good and faithful servant,” said Franciscan Brother Lawrence Hayes, the Franciscan brothers’ provincial minister, who celebrated the symbolism of Pope Francis’ choosing St. Francis of Assisi as his namesake.

Vatican Officials Announce Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis Postponed

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – With the death of Pope Francis, the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, which was scheduled for Sunday, April 27, has been postponed. “Following the death of the Supreme Pontiff Francis, notice is hereby given that the Eucharistic celebration and the rite of the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, scheduled for April 27, 2025, second Sunday of Easter or Divine Mercy Sunday, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Adolescents, is suspended,” Vatican press officials announced on Monday, April 21. The Mass for the Jubilee of Adolescents, however, would still be held, Matteo Bruni, head of the press office told reporters, clarifying that what had been canceled was a Mass for a canonization. The Holy Year and its associated events and Masses would continue, he added. The Jubilee of Adolescents was scheduled for April 25-27 in Rome. Pope Francis had approved the decree for the canonization of Blessed Acutis on May 23, 2024, and announced the date for his canonization at the end of November. He will be the first millennial to become a saint. No date for the rescheduled canonization has been announced.

