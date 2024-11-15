Newly Aquired Statue of St. Anthony of Padua Blessed in Angola Marilyn Karpinski St. Anthony de Padua, Angola

On Sunday, November 3, Bishop Rhoades visited St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola to celebrate a Mass marking the 100th anniversary of the first Mass in Steuben County. Bishop Rhoades also blessed the parish’s newly acquired 100-year-old statue of St. Anthony of Padua, the patron saint of the parish.

In his homily, evoking the readings of the day, Bishop Rhoades spoke of the two greatest commandments and how both are rooted in love – a love displayed by St. Anthony and other saints. Bishop Rhoades shared how his vocation was inspired by his mother’s self-sacrificing love and stressed the important role parents have in raising their children in the faith, abiding by these two commandments.

Bishop Rhoades extended an invitation to those present saying, “I invite you today and throughout the next week to think about your life in the context of the twofold commandment of Jesus.” He added, “It simplifies our life and brings us peace and happiness when the focus of all we say and do is loving God and neighbor.”

Bishop Rhoades closed with the words of St. John of the Cross: “At the sunset of our lives, we will be judged by love.”

