New Staff at Catholic Community Foundation Excited for Future Mackenzie Ritchie

The staff of the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana serves the parishes, schools, and ministries of the diocese. They are dedicated to helping individuals and families create lasting legacies through planned giving, ensuring that their generosity supports the Catholic community for generations to come.

Mackenzie Ritchie, CRFE – Chief Executive Officer

Mackenzie Ritchie is the chief executive officer of the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, a role she assumed in February of this year. She brings extensive leadership experience in philanthropy, strategic communications, and nonprofit management, with a strong focus on building donor relationships and driving organizational growth.

Before joining the foundation, Ritchie served as director of development and communications for the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan, where she led successful fundraising campaigns, enhanced donor engagement, and managed public relations. Prior to her work with the diocese, she was chief development officer for two military boarding schools, where she deepened her passion for fundraising and nonprofit leadership. Ritchie’s commitment to service and evangelism began early in her professional life, as she led youth and music ministries and later served as director of a nonprofit offering hands-on missionary training for young adults.

A graduate of Adrian College, Ritchie is a certified fundraising executive and holds additional certifications in fundraising management, nonprofit executive leadership, and church management.

She and her husband, Zack, reside in Fort Wayne and are parishioners of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church.

Lynda Houk – Director of Community Outreach

Lynda Houk is the director of community outreach for the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana. She brings more than two decades of experience in philanthropic advancement, strategic fundraising, and donor cultivation. A Purdue University graduate, Houk combines her strategic vision with her passion for faith and service to create a lasting impact in the Catholic community.

Before joining the foundation, Houk served as executive director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, where she led fundraising efforts generating more than $2 million annually for breast cancer research. Her tenure included organizing large-scale events like the Vera Bradley Classic, the nation’s largest women’s amateur golf and tennis tournament, and cultivating long-term donor partnerships that strengthened the foundation’s mission and financial goals. Throughout her career, Houk has demonstrated a commitment to service and community, holding leadership roles with the American Red Cross, Rod Woodson Charities, and various local organizations. She has consistently aligned her work with her personal values, supporting Catholic education, vocations, and ministries through her professional and volunteer efforts.

Houk joined the Catholic Community Foundation in 2022, where she fosters stronger connections with parishes, schools, and ministries. She also leads initiatives like the annual “Our Shepherds Our Future” event, which supports the St. John Paul II Fund for Seminarian Education.

Houk and her husband, Phil, live in Fort Wayne and are active parishioners of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she serves as a lector and volunteers her time supporting the parish community.

John Kolasinski – Foundation Administrator

John Kolasinski is the foundation administrator for the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, bringing a wealth of experience in business administration and church management. Born and raised in Chicago as the youngest of seven children, Kolasinski has dedicated his career to serving the Church through administrative leadership and pastoral support.

In 2007, Kolasinski began his work with the Archdiocese of Chicago as a vicariate consultant, reporting to then-Auxiliary Bishop Gustavo García-Siller, now Archbishop of San Antonio. He later moved to South Carolina, where he served as director of business administration for the largest parish in the Diocese of Charleston.

In 2017, Kolasinski became the director of parish administrative services for the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin. There, he provided parishes with expertise in financial controls, accounting best practices, human resource management, financial reporting, and capital projects while also serving on the diocesan investment committee. Joining the Catholic Community Foundation just last month, Kolasinski looks forward to continuing to toil in the vineyard here in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in his new role.

Kolasinski and his wife, Jamie, made their permanent professions as lay Dominicans in 2015, committing themselves to live the four pillars of Dominican life: prayer, study, community, and evangelization. Now residing in Fort Wayne, they are active parishioners of Sacred Heart parish.

* * *