New principals sign on with diocesan schools Todays Catholic

As students return to the classroom this fall, five new principals will lead schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The four who are listed below are models of both the Catholic faith and of academic excellence, along with Virginia Muñoz, the first bilingual principal at St. John the Evangelist School in Goshen. Muñoz is featured here.

Principal Abigail Stanley welcomed at St. Bernard

Ana Maria Lewis anxious to prepare St. Jude students for heaven

Melissa Green leads at St. Joseph, South Bend

Queen of Peace names Scott Kovatch principal

Bilingual principal a first for St. John the Evangelist School

