New priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 21, 2021:

Reverend Michael Ammer, to Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Paolo Degasperi, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, and part-time Chaplain at Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Daniel Koehl, to Parochial Vicar, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, and part-time Chaplain of Catholic Students at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Reverend Benjamin Landrigan, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

Reverend Keeton Lockwood, to Parochial Vicar, St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne, and Parochial Vicar, St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Augustine Onuoha, to Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, and part-time Chaplain at Saint Joseph High School, South Bend.

Reverend Logan Parrish, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

* * *