New PHJC Associate Community members Todays Catholic

DONALDSON â€” Wherever Associate Community and Fiat Spiritus Community members of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Sisters are found, one finds women and men of faith and commitment willing to listen to the voice of God. Joining this group of dedicated people are seven faith-filled women who share another common thread: healing.

Heeding the call to be a member of the spiritual family of Blessed Catherine Kasper are two physicians, Cherie Bennett and Marsha King; two nurses, Deborah Foster and Patricia Williams; a spiritual director and Reiki Master, Elisa Jenkins; a music therapist, Kathy Christie; and an aide for abused children, Jadwiga Cias, who also has her own healing story through the intercessions of Blessed Catherine Kasper, known in religious life as Mother Mary. Each of these women already lives out the charism of Mother Mary by serving the needs of those around them every day.

Cias, Williams, and King professed their first commitment during a ceremony Aug. 11 at Holy Spirit Church in Crown Point. Jenkins, Bennett, Christie and Foster followed with a ceremony on Aug. 25 at Ancilla Domini Chapel in Donaldson.

The spiritual family of Blessed Catherine Kasper is comprised of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Sisters, the Associate Community and Fiat Spiritus Community members. All three expressions of the spiritual fam ily of Blessed Catherine Kasper are devoted to sharing the charism of Mother Mary, who founded the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ religious congregation in Germany in 1851. This charism is lived out through the core values of simplicity, community, openness to the spirit and dignity and respect for all.

