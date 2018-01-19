National March for Life Coverage HERE! Todays Catholic

Coverage from EWTN





MARCH FOR LIFE

Live and complete coverage of the most important pro-life event of the year: the annual March For Life in Washington DC.

Friday, 01/19 AT 9:00 AM ET

ONE LIFE LA

Coverage of this event from downtown Los Angeles, which is a celebration of life in all stages, from conception to natural death.

Saturday, 01/20 at 6:00 PM ET

PRO-LIFE MASS FROM LOS ANGELES

Coverage of the Requiem Mass for the unborn at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Saturday, 01/20 at 8:00 PM ET

WALK FOR LIFE WEST COAST

Saturday, 01/27 at 2:30 PM ET

Live coverage of San Francisco’s largest pro-life event, including speeches, and special interviews with dynamic pro-life leaders and walk participants.

EWTN PRO-LIFE WEEKLY

Every week, Catherine Szeltner and a team of pro-life experts shine the light of truth on abortion, euthanasia, assisted suicide, and the culture of death.

Airs every Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, Sundays at 10:00 AM ET and Mondays at 3:00 AM ET.

Coverage from We Are One Body Radio

Bishop Rhoades — 2018 Pilgrimage to the National Prayer Vigil for Life and March for Life

Coming Soon: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 9:30 am EST

EVENT DETAILS: Holy Mass, presided over by the Most Reverend Bishop Kevin Rhoades, Bishop of the Diocese of Fort-Wayne-South Bend. This celebration for the Diocee of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was during its pilgrimage to Washington, DC and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the 2018 National Prayer Vigil for Life and March for Life.

LOCATION: The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (Upper Church), Washington, DC

PRESIDING: The Most Reverend Bishop Kevin Rhoades, Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

BROADCAST DATE/TIME: Delayed broadcast — Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. EST.

* * *