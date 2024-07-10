National Eucharistic Pilgrimage Makes Stops at Other Local Parishes

St. Mary of the Annunciation in Bristol

Eucharistic pilgrims on the Marian Route made a stop at St. Mary of the Annunciation in Bristol on Sunday, July 7.

Father Bob Van Kempen, Pastor at St. Mary’s, said his parish has been focusing on a parish year of Eucharistic Revival.

Before the pilgrims arrived, parishioners and others inside the church went out to greet Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and processed back into the church for adoration, followed by lunch.

At 2 p.m., a Holy Hour began with music provided by Father Malachy Joseph Napier, CFR, and reflections by Brother Samuel, both Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.

“A church community coming together to praise God for His son, Jesus. It was a beautiful day for everything,” Father Van Kempen said.

Parishioner Kim Yaney shared her thoughts. “In a time when division in the world is so prominent, processing the Eucharist from all reaches of the country is showing unity in our faith. Jesus joins us from big cities to small towns to kind of like He’s walking along with us on our everyday journey. It is such a great honor that St. Mary of the Annunciation Church was chosen for one of the stops!”

Business Office Manager Calla Patka said, “I am so excited for myself and our parish community that we get to be a part of a historic event. It is such a great honor to host the pilgrims and spend time in fellowship while eating lunch, but most importantly spending time in prayer with the Blessed Sacrament! This will be a wonderful memory for our parish community to reflect on in the years to come.”

Father Van Kempen said hosting the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage was another wonderful opportunity for parishioners and for him to “grow in holiness and grow in love for Jesus.”

He continued, “I was so happy and filled with joy that we were able to be part of the grand procession throughout the United States. One of our seminarians, Mason Bailey, joined the group in Minnesota and will be with them until Indianapolis.”

“This weekend was a perfect way to wrap up our Eucharistic Revival Parish Year activities, but most importantly has lifted my spirits and has fed me and renewed my faith in the Lord,” he said.

